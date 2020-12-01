Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Booming Demand Leading To Exponential Growth | CureMetrix, Siemens Healthcare, Thynk Health

Lung cancer screening is a process used for the detection of the presence of lung cancer in otherwise healthy people with a high risk of lung cancer. Lung cancer screening software is designed to automate the workflow of healthcare facilities by tracking patients from screening follow-up and beyond, track incidental pulmonary nodules and others.



Key players in the global Lung Cancer Screening Software market

PenRad Technologies, Inc. (United States), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Kheiron Medical Technologies (United Kingdom), Volpara Solutions Limited (New Zeland), Thynk Health (United States), CRA Health LLC (United States), ProVation Medical, Inc. (United States), Nuance Communications, Inc. (United States), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany) and CureMetrix, Inc. (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are MobileODT (Israel) and Vital Images, Inc (United States).



Market Drivers

Increased Prevalence of Lung Cancer

Increased Diagnostic Centres and Hospitals

Government Initiatives for Cancer Screening Programs

Market Trend

Growing Awareness about Cancer Screening among People

Increased Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions

Restraints

Technological Complexities associated with Software

Lack of Skilled Professionals in Some Regions

Opportunities

Growing Healthcare Industry Worldwide

New Advancements in the Medical Science

Challenges

Privacy and Security Issues Associated with Patient Data

Lack of Funding

The Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Enterprise (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Subscription (Monthly, Annual, Quarterly, Permanent)



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Lung Cancer Screening Software industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Value Chain of Lung Cancer Screening Software Market

Chapter Four: Players Profiles

Chapter Five: Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Six: North America Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Seven: Europe Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: South America Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Segment by Types

Chapter Twelve: Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Segment by Applications

