Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market, Application Analysis, Share, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast up to 2025

The premature rupture of membranes (PROM) is a condition that occurs in pregnancy. It is defined as the breakage of the amniotic sac, which generally takes place one or two hours before the onset of contractions or labor. The early breakage of the membrane, i.e. before 37 weeks of gestation, can lead to inevitable abortion. Additionally, if the rupture of the amniotic sac resulting in fluid leakage is not detected on time, infections or other complications many occur in the fetus or the mother. Leakage or a sudden discharge of fluid from the vagina is the only symptom of PROM. The exact cause of PROM is largely unknown. However, researchers believe that bacterial production in the lower genital tract that travels to the membrane can lead to a leak.

Rise in the incidence of pre- and post-natal complications is anticipated to drive the global premature rupture of membranes testing market.

North America dominates the global market. The region is projected to account for a significant share of the global premature rupture of membranes testing market during the forecast period, due to an increase in the number of preterm births. Moreover, many independent studies have revealed that nearly 10% of babies born in the U.S. are born prematurely, and the rate is increasing.



Key Competitors of the Global Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market are:

Abbott

Qiagen

Medix Biochemica

Hologic

Sera Prognostics

NX Prenatal

Laboratorios Rubio

IQ Products

Regional Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) Testing Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

