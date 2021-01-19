Managed Servers Market Size and Forecasts Research Report 2020-2025 – Infosys, IBM, Capgemini, Atos

“Overview Of Managed Servers Industry 2020-2025:

Managed server is a type of internet hosting service. It also provides data storage services. Further, it has maintenance and backup systems. Managed servers offer high performance, better security, email stability, and control, and due to these factors, these are high-priced hosting service. Managed server is mainly used by websites that receive a large volume of traffic. Managed servers create secure and dedicated network connectivity. This enables a faster, more predictable performance, besides saving of cost. Managed server utilizes a flexible processor/core, memory, and onboard storage options. When enterprises need to deliver better compute and IO performance and requires higher capacity, managed servers are used.

North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to rapid adoption of managed servers by IT & telecom companies in the region. The managed servers market in Europe is gaining substantial traction due to growing concern about data protection and data security in the region. The managed servers market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant rate between 2020 and 2025, owing to development in IT infrastructure and increase in demand for efficient server management solutions in the region. In South America, the managed servers market Brazil is expected to expand at a significant rate due to rise in GDP of the country.

Managed Servers Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

IBM

Atos

Infosys

Capgemini

Tata Consultancy Services

Hostway

Sungard Availability Services

Viglan Solutions

Hetzner

Easyspace

iPage

Albatross Cloud

Hivelocity Ventures

XLHost

LeaseWeb

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

