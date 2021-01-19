U.S Non-dairy Creamer Fats Market Current Factors Affecting The Growth

“The Non-dairy Creamer Fats Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

Non-dairy creamer fats are the primary ingredients in the non-dairy creamers derived from hydrogenated vegetable oils. Manufacturers in the non-dairy creamer fats industry are using premium-grade fat replacers made using hydrogenated vegetable oils for non-dairy creamer applications.

The availability of a wide range of fats with varying melting points provides an array of fat replacers as per the desired application. Hydrogenated vegetable oil is majorly utilized in the food processing industry, followed by the cosmetic & personal care industry and the pharmaceutical industry. In the food industry, hydrogenated vegetable oils are used widely for baking, pan-frying and deep-frying in processed foods, dairy and chocolate products. In the dairy sector, non-dairy creamer fats are used as substitute fats in coffee whiteners and skim milk powders.

Globally, the market for non-dairy creamer fats is likely to be driven by the growing vegan population and the rising prevalence of lactose intolerance & milk allergies worldwide. Today, almost 70% of the world population is lactose intolerant and thus, the demand for plant-based fat ingredients is expected to increase during the forecasted period.

Key Competitors of the Global Non-dairy Creamer Fats Market are:

Cargill

Wilmar International

Archer Daniels Midland

Kerry

Nestle

Centra Foods

Evonik Industries

Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH

Bay Valley Foods



By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Soybean Oil

Lauric Oil

Palm Oil

Others



By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Residential

Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafes

Others

Regional Non-dairy Creamer Fats Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

