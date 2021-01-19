Latest Insights Published On Europe Endometrial Cancer Market Report 2021-2025

“ Endometrial Cancer Market Overview 2020 – 2025

Endometrial cancer is a cancer that arises from the endometrium (the lining of the uterus or womb). It is the result of the abnormal growth of cells that have the ability to invade or spread to other parts of the body. The first sign is most often vaginal bleeding not associated with a menstrual period. Other symptoms include pain with urination, pain during sexual intercourse, or pelvic pain. Endometrial cancer occurs most commonly after menopause.

The endometrial cancer market is dominated by North America owing to the rising prevalence of breast cancer.

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global endometrial cancer market in 2019. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes in women, changing lifestyle, and growing obesity within the female population.

Key Competitors of the Global Endometrial Cancer Market are:

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Boston Scientific

GE

Karl Storz

Koninklijke Philips

Celgene

Lupin

LiNA Medical

Bayer AG

Cooper Surgical

Hologic

