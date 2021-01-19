How to watch Abu Dhabi HSBC Champion Ship 2021 Live: European Tour Preview, Start Time, TV Channels, Purse, Odds, Schedule and Online Free stream from any where

The European Tour 2021 season gets underway at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. There’s some field in the Emirates this week, including a certain World No 6 and another player hoping to make headlines for the right reasons.

How to watch Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2021

Dates: 21-24 January

Tee times: See here on EuropeanTour.com

TV channel: Sky Sports Golf (Thursday from 6-8.30am and 11am-1pm, Friday from 7am-1pm, Saturday from 8am-1pm and Sunday from 7am-1pm)

Live stream: Now TV ( day pass for £9.99)

Course stats: Par 72; 7,583 yards

2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Day One – Session One

The opening day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, on the European Tour from the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates.

Predictions and odds

Rory McIlroy (odds to win 11-2): A first outing of the year for Europe’s No 1. McIlroy has identified a need to improve his wedge play in order to challenge for majors again this season. This will be an indication of progress, measured against the mastery of playing partner Justin Thomas.

Justin Thomas (6-1): Big test for the American following the homophobic episode in Hawaii, not least how he handles the fallout in a country where homosexuality is a criminal offence. He can’t escape the spotlight in a group with McIlroy and Lee Westwood.

Aaron Rai (100-1): The Man Utd fan will be channeling his inner Bruno Fernandes to recapture the form of autumn, when he posted a hat-trick of podium finishes in four tournaments, topped by victory at the Scottish Open, to force himself into Ryder Cup reckoning.

The new 2021 Race to Dubai season gets underway in Abu Dhabi, with the European Tour’s opening Rolex Series event also marking the resumption of the qualification campaign for Team Europe’s next Ryder Cup side – watch live on Thursday from 3.30am on Sky Sports Golf

Schedule Round

Round 1 — Thursday

Round starts: 10 p.m. (on Wednesday)

Online-only stream: 10:30 p.m. – Midnight on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Live TV coverage: Midnight-3:30 a.m. and 6-8 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: Midnight-3:30 a.m. and 6-8 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Round 2 — Friday

Round starts: 10 p.m. (Thursday)

Online-only stream: 2-3 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Live TV coverage: 3-8 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-8 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Rounds 3 — Saturday

Round starts: 11 p.m. (Friday)

Online-only stream: 3-3:30 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Live TV coverage: 3:30-8 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3:30-8 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Rounds 4 — Sunday

Round starts: 11 p.m. (Saturday)

Online-only stream: 2-3:30 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Live TV coverage: 3:30-8 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3:30-8 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

The Abu Dhabi Card

Victor Perez +3300 (1 unit)

Thomas Detry +6600 (.5 units)

Thorbjorn Olesen +12500 (.26 units)

Gaganjeet Bhullar +50000 (.07 units)

Total Stake: 1.83 units

