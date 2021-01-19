UFC Fight Night Chiesa vs. Magny Live Stream Free On Reddit: Watch Fullfight free online, Prelims, Main Card stream without cable

The UFC will continue its busy week tomorrow with UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny on ESPN from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. This will be their second event in an eight-day span and a rare Wednesday night event to give fight fans some excitement in the middle of the week.

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny will be held Wednesday, January 20 at 12 PM ET. Fight fans watch live on ESPN+ or on ABC.

Two of the top welterweights in the sport will square off with aspirations of continuing to climb the ranks and working their way to a championship opportunity. Plus, two more welterweights will look to impress en route to cracking the top 15 and two light heavyweights will look to right the ship and put an end to their losing streaks.

Michael Chiesa meets Neil Magny in the welterweight main event of a midweek matinee UFC Fight Night on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The fights will be broadcast on both ESPN and ESPN+, with the main card starting at noon ET and the prelims at 9 a.m. ET.

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny

January 20, 2021

Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Time: 09:00 PM ET

U.S. Broadcast: ESPN

Name: UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny

Also Known As: UFC Fight Island 8

Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship

Ownership: Endeavor

Venue: UFC Fight Island

Location: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Enclosure: Octagon

MMA Bouts: 14

Magny (24-7) is coming off a big 2020. He went 3-0 during the year, with his most recent win in August over ex-champion Robbie Lawler. For Magny, the active and successful year came after a 2019 in which he did not compete.

Magny (24-7) is coming off a big 2020. He went 3-0 during the year, with his most recent win in August over ex-champion Robbie Lawler. For Magny, the active and successful year came after a 2019 in which he did not compete.

Wednesday’s fight card will feature seven fighters making their UFC debuts. Among them is Umar Nurmagomedov, the cousin of lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and an undefeated former PFL fighter who recently was named the 10th-best fighter under age 25 by ESPN.

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny

Wednesday, Jan. 20, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Main card: 12 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Prelims: 9 a.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MICHAEL CHIESA VS. NEIL MAGNY FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date : Wednesday, Jan. 20

: Wednesday, Jan. 20 Time : 12 p.m. ET

: 12 p.m. ET Main event: 2:30 p.m. ET

The card takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 20 with a main card start time of 12 p.m. EST/5 p.m. GMT. Main event cagewalks are anticipated around 2:30 p.m. EST/7:30 p.m. GMT, although that depends on how long the earlier bouts run.

HOW TO WATCH UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CHIESA VS. MAGNY TV, LIVE STREAM INFO

In the U.S., the preliminary fights launch at 9 a.m. EST/2 p.m. GMT on ESPN. After those eight bouts, the main card, featuring six more fights, will also be televised on ESPN. Both the prelims and main card can be live streamed on ESPN+. British fight fans can also stream the card’s action on BT Sport’s website and app.

More details about how to watch in other countries can be found on UFC.com.

WHERE IS THE CHIESA VS. MAGNY FIGHT?

Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi will play host to Chiesa vs. Magny, just as it did for Max Holloway’s destruction of Calvin Kattar this past Saturday. Yas Island is also known as “Fight Island” for its UFC cards and has been a go-to for the company since the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the world last year.

MICHAEL CHIESA RECORD AND BIO

Nationality : American

: American Born : Dec. 7, 1987 (age 33)

: Dec. 7, 1987 (age 33) Height : 6’1″

: 6’1″ Reach : 75.5″

: 75.5″ Total fights : 21

: 21 Record: 17-4 (11 wins via submission, six by decision)

NEIL MAGNY RECORD AND BIO

Nationality : American

: American Born : Aug. 3, 1987 (age 33)

: Aug. 3, 1987 (age 33) Height : 6’3″

: 6’3″ Reach : 80″

: 80″ Total fights : 32

: 32 Record: 24-8 (Seven via knockout, three by submission, 14 via decision)

CHIESA VS. MAGNY FULL CARD

Main Card

Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny; Welterweight

Warlley Alves against Mounir Lazzez; Welterweight

Isaac Villanueva vs. Vinicius Moreira; Light heavyweight

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Viviane Araujo; Women’s flyweight

Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam; Flyweight

Lerone Murphy vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade; Featherweight

Prelims

Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese; Middleweight

Ricky Simon vs. Gaetano Pirrello; Bantamweight

Su Mudaerji vs. Zarrukh Adashev; Flyweight

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Markus Perez; Middleweight

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Jerome Rivera; Flyweight

Mike Davis vs. Mason Jones; Lightweight

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Sergey Morozov; Bantamweight

Victoria Leonardo vs. Manon Fiorot; Women’s flyweight

How to watch UFC Fight Night on ABC via live online stream

As previously mentioned, the prelims for UFC Fight Night on ABC will be live streamed on ESPN+, in which you need to purchase a subscription. For the main card, you can view it on regular TV without cable. But there are some various streaming options for cord cutters that have free trials such as YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

The fights are often a little bit delayed on live streams, but usually, it’s only between 30 and 60 seconds behind the TV broadcast. That can impact you if you’re on Twitter during the event, but otherwise, it’s an easy option.

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa V Magny to continue blockbuster start of the year

Where can you watch UFC in Australia?

The fights are available on UFC Fight Pass, ESPN and Kayo.

Betting odds

Neil Magny (1.72) V Michael Chiesa (2.10)

Mounir Lazzez (1.36) V Warlley Alves (2.96)

Ike Villanueva (1.67) V Vinicius Castro (2.15)

Viviane Araujo (1.25) V Roxanne Modafferi (3.85)

Correct odds as of January 19.

UFC live stream: how to watch every 2021 PPV and Fight Night card online anywhere

UFC Fight Nights take place every week at venues all over the world, while the big ticket ‘numbered’ fights are held monthly – usually in America. For those in the US, a final thing to know is that ESPN+ has the rights to UFC action in the country.

Live stream UFC 2021 PPVs and watch Fight Night events in the US with ESPN+

Octagon fanatics in the US may already know that ESPN and ESPN+ enjoy the rights to UFC live stream action – from Fight Nights to the big pay-per-views.

To watch UFC Fight Night events, all you need is a regular ESPN+ subscription, which costs just $5.99 a month and is even better value when bought as part of combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus for just $12.99 a month.

Things get a bit more complicated when it comes to watching UFC PPVs.

By way of example, tuning in to a typical PPV card like UFC 254 earlier in the year cost $64.99 for existing ESPN+ subscribers, though every month the streaming service offers an updated UFC Bundle that costs $84.98 and includes the next PPV along with a year’s subscription to ESPN+ (worth $50 on its own).

This is easily the best value way to stream UFC pay-per-views online, though note that they’re time sensitive and the latest deal may not go live until a week or two before the event.

ESPN+ also offers plenty of added value content for UFC fans, like Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus the ability to watch classic fights and replays. It also offers live MLB, NHL, MLS, Serie A, and FA Cup games – when they are being played, of course.

UFC live stream: how to watch MMA online in the UK

In the UK and Ireland, BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events. The good news for subscribers is that every UFC Fight Night is shown on BT Sport as standard – check your TV listings before each event for the exact channel and times, but they’re almost always there complete with prelim coverage and post-fight analysis.

The even better news is that those ‘numbered’ events we’ve talked about are increasingly being shown on BT Sport at no extra cost – while in the rest of the world they remain pricey PPV-only offerings. This isn’t always the case, but when it is, folks in the UK really luck out.

The broadcaster’s coverage of UFC is also available via the BT Sport app and on its website, so you can live stream UFC on most devices these days – and don’t forget that you can now get BT Sport without a massive commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass.

Timings vary, especially for UFC Fight Night events as they’re held all over the world, but big cards generally see coverage start at around 1am BST on the relevant Saturday night/Sunday morning, with the main fights getting underway at around 3am.

How to watch UFC: live stream Fight Night and 2021 PPV events online in Australia

Streaming service Kayo Sports is ESPN’s partner in Australia and this means there’s heaps of UFC content available on its fantastic value packages. Basic costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.

Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support – which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less.

Kayo also lets you watch a load of other great sports and there’s even a free 14-day Kayo Sports trial on offer, so you can check it out for yourself without committing a penny, and its app works across PCs, Macs, smartphones, tablets, select smart TVs and more – console support is the only obvious outlier but it’s said to be “coming soon”.

On TV, Foxtel Sports is where Aussie UFC fans should look for Fight Night action – you’ll need the network’s Sports Package, but Foxtel subscribers benefit from access to the Foxtel Now streaming app. How To Watch UFC 257 Live Stream Online From Anywhere And Any Device: McGregor vs Poirier 2 Fight Live Stream Online Preview Date & Start Time & Under Card

Watching UFC pay-per-view events is another matter. Kayo shows some undercard fights but to watch a full main event card you’ll have to cough up a few bob.

On TV, you can buy these fights via Foxtel Main Event – or live stream them with UFC Fight Pass. Expect these fights to cost around $54.95 whatever option you choose, with coverage of the numbered events generally starting around 12pm AEST on the Sunday.

Live stream UFC Fight Night and PPVs in Canada

Canadian fight fans also have a few options for watching UFC on TV and online. In the main, big cards like this month’s big fight will be pay-per-view events on TV and should be offered by most major cable providers, including the likes of Bell, Rogers, Shaw, Telus, Eastlink – expect to pay around $64.99 for the privilege.

To live stream UFC’s biggest events, your safest bet is therefore likely to be UFC Fight Pass, as it is in other countries. Expect similar pricing to TV pay-per-view costs. Beyond that, UFC Fight Nights are a lot cheaper and easier to find. Generally, they’re shown on TSN (The Sports Network), which offers streaming-only access from $4.99 a day or $19.99 a month.

UFC live stream in New Zealand: how to watch every 2021 event online

Fans based in New Zealand can catch the major UFC events on Sky Arena. Similar to most other streaming platforms, you will have to cough up for PPVs – usually to the tune of $39.95.

Big UFC fans wanting to watch Fight Night events as well will find that a UFC Fight Pass is the best option to tune in to MMA action

How to Access UFC Fights Online With US Cable Subscriptions

For easy access to UFC bouts on cable TV in the U.S., FOX Sports is the name of the game. FOX currently shows anywhere from a quarter to a half of UFC Fight Night matches. However you’ll need to have a valid US cable subscription to tune in online, even if you’re watching on your mobile device. Mobile access is usually included in your cable subscription, so it couldn’t be easier to live stream the action on your tablet or smartphone. Just log in to the FOX site with your cable provider information, and you’re good to go. If you happen to be traveling outside US, check our step by step guide below on how to unblock geo-restricted content.

How to Watch with UFC Fight Pass

Though FOX shows many of the bouts, some of the bigger ones are only available in the U.S. via pay-per-view. This comes with a hefty price tag, and the most highly anticipated fights cost upwards of $100 to tune in for a few hours. Live pay-per-view content typically isn’t available online. If you don’t feel like footing the bill for the live show, you can catch up on these fights online a few weeks later via UFC Fight Pass.

Your ticket to all the fights, UFC Fight Pass gives you exclusive access to some Fight Night events, along with earlier fights, shows like UFC Unleashed, and tons of original programming. If your typical Saturday afternoon includes rewatching earlier bouts to analyze fighting styles or watching interviews and special features to get ready for Fight Night, UFC Fight Pass is for you. At under $10 per month, it’s a bargain.

The good news is that you don’t have to be tied to your home TV to get all of this coverage. You can access UFC Fight Pass and all of its streaming, past coverage, and original programming on your Android, iPad, and iPhone devices. Whether you’re out with the family and need to catch up on the latest news or out with friends and want to stream Fight Night, it’s all at your fingertips.

How to Watch UFC Bouts From Any Country

Whether you’re streaming from your US cable provider or UFC Fight Pass, it’s usually a cinch to get access to UFC action in the U.S. Due to TV licensing agreements, though, access to UFC fights can be blacked out in many countries and regions, including Latin America, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Jamaica, Italy and sometimes even in certain areas of the U.S. Licensing can vary from fight to fight and even from preliminary bouts to main card, so it’s best to have a backup plan.

One of the benefits of using Hotspot Shield VPN is that it can unblock websites and services that have location-based restrictions. With Hotspot Shield, you can essentially mask your location and make it appear as though your computer is in another part of the country or halfway across the world. When you login to Hotspot Shield, you’ll receive a new IP address from one of the service’s many worldwide servers, allowing you to access content blocked in your country.

How To Watch UFC 257 Live Stream Online From Anywhere And Any Device: McGregor vs Poirier 2 Fight Live Stream Online Preview Date & Start Time & Under Card

