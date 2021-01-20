Inductors Market Business Opportunities and Future Scope by 2025

“ Inductors Market Overview 2020 – 2025

An inductor, also called a coil, choke or reactor, is a passive two-terminal electrical component that stores energy in a magnetic field when electric current flows through it.

Inductors are components designed to resist changes and are utilized for the storage of energy in form of magnetics field and is referred to as passive electronic component. Inductor is an electric device consisting of single or multiple loops of wire and typically has two terminals. Change in magnetic field induces voltage that opposes the field-producing current which is known as inductance. An inductor is connected to a circuit to increase the inductance to a desired value. The inductance of an inductor is dependent on the number of turns/loops of copper wire around the metal/air and the radius of the copper coil.

Key Competitors of the Global Inductors Market are:

Caddell-Burns Manufacturing

Chilisin Electronics

Delta Electronics

Pulse Electronics

Sumida Corporation

TT Electronics

TDK-EPC Corporation

Panasonic

Vishay Intertechnology

Gowanda Electronics

Texas Instruments

ABC Taiwan Electronics Corp

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Air core

Laminated core

Toroidal core

Ferromagnetic core

Ceramic core

Others

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

IT & telecommunication

Healthcare

Military

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Others

