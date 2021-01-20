IC Sockets Market Size and Forecasts Research Report 2020-2025 – Chupond Precision Co., 3M Company, Ltd., Aries Electronics

“According to a new research report titled IC Sockets Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2020 – 2025

An IC socket, or integrated circuit socket, is used in devices that contain an integrated circuit. An IC socket is used as a placeholder for IC chips and is used in order to allow safe removal and insertion of IC chips because IC chips may become damaged from heat due to soldering.

The growing global demand for consumer electronics has been identified as a major driving force for the growth of the IC sockets market. Over the last few years, the product development cycle has shortened considerably owing to the growing level of competition, which has led to the increased adoption for production and testing sockets. For instance, China is re-engineering its development and innovation processes in a bid to reduce the TTM (time to market) for the new products. However, the trend of miniaturization has been a challenge for the IC sockets market as they tend to occupy additional space and add an extra electrical signal path to the IC device.

Consumer electronics lead the market on account of the massive sales of laptops, smartphones, PCs, tablets, and other consumer electronic devices, which incorporate integrated circuits. These electronic appliances are manufactured with some simple or complex circuits. Electronic components in these circuits are connected with each other by wires or conducting wires for the flow of electric current through the multiple components of the circuit, such as resistors, capacitors, inductors, diodes, and transistors. Owing to the increasing sales of consumer electronics, IC sockets are expected to witness a greater adoption in these devices.

Key Competitors of the Global IC Sockets Market are:

3M Company

Aries Electronics

Chupond Precision Co., Ltd.

Enplas Corporation

FCI

Foxconn Technology Group

Johnstech International Corporation

Loranger International Corporation

Mill-Max Mfg. Corporation

Molex, Inc.

Plastronics Socket Company, Inc.

Sensata Technologies B.V.

Tyco Electronics Ltd.

Win Way Technology Co., Ltd.

Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd.

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Dual In-Line Memory Module Sockets (DIMM)

Production Sockets

Test/Burn-In Sockets

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional IC Sockets Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

