Hydrogen Generators Market Size And Growth Rate

Hydrogen generator is a unit installed in order to produce hydrogen. Technology pertaining to hydrogen generator varies with the choice of feedstock. An on-site hydrogen generator is a hydrogen generation unit installed directly at an end-user site with varying flow rate capacity, depending upon the application and user requirements. A portable hydrogen generator is a hydrogen-powered device that provides temporary electric power. Many construction sites use portable hydrogen generators to power tools and lights at a remote site. Hydrogen generators provide reliable and low-cost hydrogen and increase security and safety by eliminating cylinder handling, hydrogen storage, and routine hydrogen delivery.

The use of hydrogen in applications such as chemical processing, fuel cells, petroleum recovery, refining, and others is expected to increase significantly throughout the forecast period as even more stringent environmental legislation is enforced. Both chemical processing and refining industries are the largest consumers of hydrogen Oil and gas refineries demand more hydrogen in order to lower the sulfur content of diesel in line with stringent government regulations to minimize sulfur content. Chemical processing uses hydrogen to process ammonia, methanol, and other chemicals in a petrochemical complex. Fuel cells are emerging technologies, which are currently utilized as a source of heat and electricity in buildings and the commercial sector

Hydrogen Generators Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

Air Liquide S.A. (France)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (USA)

Deokyang Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

EPOCH Energy Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

Hydrogenics Corporation (Canada)

Idroenergy (Italy)

ITM Power Plc (UK)

McPhy Energy S.A. (France)

Messer Group (Germany)

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC (USA)

Praxair, Inc. (USA)

Proton OnSite (USA)

The Linde Group (Germany)

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

On-Site

Portable

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Fuel Cells

Petroleum

Chemicals

Others

The global Hydrogen Generators market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

