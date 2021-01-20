Air Taxi Market Strategic, Trends, Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Analysis by 2030

Air Taxi Market by Propulsion Type, Aircraft Type, and Passenger Capacity: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,” the global air taxi market size is expected to be $817.50 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.63 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.2%.

High-end improvement in technology in the last few years has led toward the emergence of air taxis. As an essential part of future urban potency, electrically driven small aircrafts that lift off and take land actually offer a number of significant advantages. They are a pioneering and fast means of conveyance that necessitate little infrastructure investment along with providing time and cost savings over the entire course. One can easily consider air taxi as a prospective solution that flies over irksome traffic congestions

Apart from some obvious benefits like less congestion in major airports as well as on highways, higher suppleness in travel schedules, more barbs for departure and arrival, and lesser operating costs for smaller airlines, there are also a plethora of other benefits that small aircrafts transportation system tends to offer. When air taxis could dole out an economic boom by snowballing the number of people going for recreation and exploring tourism destinations that are not even near major airports, they also rally round with the housing crux that exists in major cities.

Market Key Players

* Airbus S.A.S.

* Beechcraft Corporation (subsidiary of Textron Aviation)

* Boeing, Dassault Systmes

* Embraer

* EHANG

* Hyundai

* Lilium

* Volocopter GmbH

* Uber Technologies

With small aircrafts transport system on board, employees can reside in a wider perimeter around their workplaces or bureaus and travel by light jets. Additionally, there would not be any strict limitation that companies have to be situated in large population hubs only. Once the employees get an easy access to some local airport, the company can have a number of branches in a greater variety of locations. Pliability in business as well as housing location can notably bring down the traffic cramming found near all metropolitan cities in the USA. At the same time, areas that might otherwise have been considered inappropriate or inapt for financial and business development can now have more prospects indeed.

Briefly, we can define air taxi as a type of plane which is pretty well organized in operations and is intended for little distances to travel. However, the notion of air taxis was first announced in the year 2001 by NASA and aerospace industry study on the dormant Small Aircraft Transportation System (SATS). Afterwards, with the augmented number of cars on the street followed by the bigger traffic mobbing, the demand for improved and effective transportation system has mounted up in more than one way which, in turn, has topped up the demand for air taxi across the globe. To conclude, it can be stated that the market has started snowballing quite rapidly and in the next few years to come, it’s anticipated to proliferate yet more.

Prime determinants of growth

Requirements for alternative modes of transportation and surge in road traffic congestion drive the growth of the global air taxi market. However, high differential fare and stringent regulations related to aviation license hinder the market growth. On the other hand, supportive government initiatives create new opportunities in the market.

The electric segment to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period

Based on propulsion, the electric segment is expected to account for the highest share in the global air taxi market, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share in 2021, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment would grow at the largest CAGR of 30.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the increased performance of the vehicle and reduced weight of the vehicle with electric propulsion. The report also analyzes segments including parallel hybrid, turbo shaft, and turbo electric.

The multicopter segment to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on aircraft type, the multicopter segment is estimated to contribute to more than two-fifths of the total market share of the global air taxi market in 2021, and is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the quadcopters segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 30.8% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to due to its push and pull propulsion along with the speed and passenger carrying capacity.

North America to offer lucrative opportunities

Based on region, North America would hold the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global air taxi market, and is expected to continue to dominate by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 29.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the increased adoption of latest technology within the region. The report also analyzes Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Driving factors for the market

1. Need for an alternative mode of transportation

2. Increased road traffic congestion

Market Restraints and Opportunities:

1. High differential fare

2. Strict regulations for an aviation license

3.Government initiatives

