mPoS Terminals Market: Growth Analysis & Technological Advancement with Forecast to 2025

Mobile POS (mPOS) terminals are specialized integrated mobile devices (smartphones and tablets) that function as electronic point of sale terminals. These specialized mobile devices can also be transformed into payment terminals through use of sleeves or dongles. Equipped with capabilities such as RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), Wi-Fi, smart card, and VoIP (Voice Internet Protocol), mobile POS terminals are additionally used to manage inventory/assets, send and receive invoices, send digitize notes, and capture signatures at counters. These capabilities allow mPOS terminals to accept payments even remotely through wireless applications. Advancements in payment technologies coupled with the move towards EMV (Europay, MasterCard, Visa) chip card payment is expected to fuel market momentum.

Advancements in networking infrastructure coupled with the penetration of affordable internet connectivity across developing regions can be attributed as the key drivers for the growth of mobile POS terminals market over the forecast period. The convergence of card-based and mobile wallet payment modes at the time of the significant growth in smartphone penetration and mobile app demand can be factored as the major driving force behind the transition in the deployment of traditional systems with mPOS terminals.

Key Competitors of the Global mPoS Terminals Market are:

Ingenico

PAMPOS TERMINALS Technology

SZZT Electronics

Verifone

NEC

Samsung

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

PoS Terminal

Card Reader

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Restaurants

Hospitality

Health Care

Retail

Warehouse/Distribution

Entertainment

Transportation

Government

Consumer Utility Services

