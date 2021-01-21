Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market (covid-19 analysis) SWOT analysis, key indicators, forecast to 2025 | BuildingIQ, ABB Ltd., , Azbil Corporation

“According to a new research report titled Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2020 – 2025

A building energy management system (BEMS) is a computer-based system that monitors and controls a building’s electrical and mechanical equipment such as lighting, power systems, heating, and ventilation. The BEMS is connected to the building’s service plant and back to a central computer to allow control of on/off times for temperatures, lighting, humidity, etc. Cables connect various series of hubs around the building to a central supervisory computer where building operators can control the building. The building energy management software provides control functions, monitoring, and alarms, and allows the operators to enhance building performance.

The prospect BEMS can offer for energy savings is mostly unexploited today, as several building owners and operators are unaware of how the data driven optimizations can diminish the energy consumption. The most energy consuming areas in the building are HVAC systems, office equipment, catering, fan, pumps, and controls. The energy consumption in building facilities, which encompasses mainly the usage of fossil fuels, adds to the increasing air pollution with adverse impacts on public health and is also instrumental in damaging the environment. Carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels cause global warming and eventually result in climate change. Other damaging emissions include oxides of sulphur and nitrogen, which cause acid rain. The main benefits that are incurred by BEMS are cost saving, reduction in fossil fuel consumption, balanced environment, and exemption from stringent regulation and tax benefits.

Some of the factors driving the market include the increased usage of smart grid services, enhanced brand or public image, green building incentives, and national energy security. However, the market growth rate is hindered by factors, such as split incentives, limited budgets and financial solutions, uncertainty about the amount of savings, and limited expertise among others.

Key Competitors of the Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market are:

ABB Ltd.

Azbil Corporation

BuildingIQ, Inc.

C3 IoT

Cylon Controls Ltd.

Daikin

Daintree Networks

Echelon Corporation

Ecova, Inc.

EnerNOC, Inc.

eSight Energy

FirstFuel Software, Inc.

General Electric

GridPoint, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

International Business Machines Corporation

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

Optimum Energy LLC

Powerhouse Dynamics

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

SkyFoundry LLC

Verisae, Inc.

Regional Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

