Motors and Actuators in Industrial Robots Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2025 | FAULHABER, ABB, Nippon Pulse, Applied Motion Products

Industrial robots are machines that perform complex tasks accurately, at high speed and precision in the industrial processes. Motors and actuators, particularly motors like servo motors and stepper motors are used in industrial robotics. This is because servo and stepper motors provide precision in rotary movement. Actuators like pneumatic and electronic actuators are commonly used as they provide the required linear or circular movement for the robots to perform application-specific tasks.

Industrial robots entered the industries segment with the manufacturing processes in the automotive industry. Owing to their precise movements and accuracy in performing tasks, these robots will soon be established in food and beverages and electronic and electrical industries. The increased awareness about the activities performed by the industrial robots has attracted numerous manufacturers over the years.

The added advantages such as improved output and quality and complex tasks performed with ease have led to the increased popularity of industrial robots in the manufacturing industry. The increasing need for industrial robots in the manufacturing industry will directly influence the shipment and sales for motors and actuators in industrial robots.

Key Competitors of the Global Motors and Actuators in Industrial Robots Market are:

ABB

Applied Motion Products

FAULHABER

Nippon Pulse

Schneider Electric

Motors and Actuators in Industrial Robots

Moog

AMTEK

Phytron

TECO

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Motors

Actuators

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Automotive

Food and beverages

Electronics and electrical

Metal

Market Senario:

The report further highlights the development trends in the global Motors and Actuators in Industrial Robots market. Factors that are driving the market growth and fueling its segments are also analyzed in the report. The report also highlights on its applications, types, deployments, components, developments of this market.

