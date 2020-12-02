Data Center Networking Market 2020 Development Status, Sales Revenue and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2027

According to a new market report pertaining to the global data center networking market published by Transparency Market Research the global data center networking market is projected to reach US$ 299.9 Bn by 2027. The data center networking market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2019 to 2027. Increasing demand of organizations in the area of real time user interaction, provision of on demand services, and efficient use of storage devices is driving the growth of the market.

Adoption of data center virtualization and cloud computing – Virtualization is the process of formation of various logical devices from single physical device. The growing demand of organizations in the area of real time user interaction, provision of on demand services, efficient use of storage devices, and control over data center networks are some of the key driving factors for the data center virtualization and cloud computing market. The rising adoption of cloud computing and virtualization is paving way for the demand of several data center networking products such as virtual switches and several switching operating system, thereby reinforcing the market’s growth.

– Virtualization is the process of formation of various logical devices from single physical device. The growing demand of organizations in the area of real time user interaction, provision of on demand services, efficient use of storage devices, and control over data center networks are some of the key driving factors for the data center virtualization and cloud computing market. The rising adoption of cloud computing and virtualization is paving way for the demand of several data center networking products such as virtual switches and several switching operating system, thereby reinforcing the market’s growth. Improvement in service delivery and risk management – Organizations are changing their service delivery models to succeed in today’s fast-paced business landscape, which is reformed and aligned to meet the needs of both the internal and external business environment. Today’s data centers provide a more dynamic and flexible infrastructure which provides a better chance to discover and acknowledge new business opportunities. Organizations of all sizes are seeking global expansion with the help of emerging technologies and large consumer bases, thereby increasing the need for improved security and resiliency measures. Data centers are equipped with a high number of data center networking products and services in order to improve the service delivery and risk management.

Request Sample For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=21257

Data Center Networking Market: Market Taxonomy

The global data center networking market has been segmented in terms of component, Industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market has been segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware is further segmented into Ethernet switches, network security equipment, storage area network (SAN) routers, servers and others. Software is further segmented into switching operating system (OS), virtual switches, management software and controller. Services has been further segmented into installation and management and consulting. Based on industry vertical, the market has been segmented into telecommunications, government, retail, media and entertainment, BFSI, healthcare, education and others. By region, the global data center networking market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Initially, vendors across the ecosystem of data center networking were analyzed based on device and technology providers in the market.

Data Center Networking Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the data center networking market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to see increasing growth in the data center networking market. The data center networking market in Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America is also expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global data center networking market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the data center networking market.

Read Latest Press Release [email protected] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rise-in-death-toll-due-to-covid-19-pandemic-to-boost-sales-in-global-disposable-face-mask-market-from-2020-to-2030-tmr-301056580.html

Data Center Networking Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data center networking market. Key players profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Arista Networks, Juniper Networks, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Dell Inc., Avaya Inc., Extreme Networks Inc. and Brocade networking solutions.