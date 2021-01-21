Automotive Crash Barriers Market Growth & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players by 2027

Automotive crash barriers, also known as guardrails, are efficient transportation systems that are used to keep vehicles on track and are implemented for the safety of pedestrians as well as to prevent collision. In addition, crash barriers are used to avoid passengers from losing control of the vehicle, entering into deep water or falling from steep slopes. Furthermore, automotive crash barriers such as median barriers are installed in between the highways to prevent vehicles from losing control & leaving their side of road and entering the opposite lane. Median barriers are designed as to prevent damages when struck from either side. Some applications of automotive crash barriers include areas such as school yards and pedestrian zones. Therefore, increase in demand for pedestrian and driver safety is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive crash barriers market in near future.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

The major players analyzed include Hill and Smith, Tata Steel Europe Limited, Bekaert, Trinity Highway Products LLC, Nucor Steel Marion, Inc., Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries Inc., Arbus Ltd, Transpo Industries Inc., and Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Numerous developments in infrastructural projects, increase in incidents of road collisions, and rise in awareness regarding road safety measures among passengers & pedestrians are driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of damages that take place after the collision, high cost of raw materials such as polymer & steel, and interference from highway authorities are expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in demand for flexible automotive crash barriers is expected to create an opportunity for the market investments.

The global automotive crash barriers market trends are as follows:

Increase in awareness among passenger and pedestrians regarding road safety

Various road safety programs such as critical speed threshold level & growing awareness among consumers regarding road safety measures will have a positive impact on road safety products such as crash barriers, road lights, signs & symbols, and others. Furthermore, number of road accidents have increased mainly in developing & under developed countries due to less awareness of safety rules & regulations. Thereby, the increase in number of collisions is raising the need for manufacturers to introduce reliable and impact absorbing crash barriers. Therefore, increase in awareness among passenger & pedestrians regarding road safety is expected to boost the growth of the automotive crash barriers market.

Key benefits of the report:

1 This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive crash barriers industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

2 The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive crash barriers market.

3 The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the automotive crash barriers market growth scenario.

4 We can also determine crash barriers will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the global automotive crash barriers market through the predictable future.

