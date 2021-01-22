Home Energy Management Systems Market Major Players, Segments Analysis, Cost Margin, Channels Forecast By 2025

“ Home Energy Management Systems Market Overview 2020 – 2025

Home Energy Management Systems are devices that are installed in residential buildings to enable the provision of feedback on electricity consumption patterns and power consumption data for individual appliances. These systems perform pre-programmed functions, such as maintaining the temperature of houses. In addition, Home Energy Management Systems not only provide demand-response prompts from utility loads but also provide data about loads generated by microgrids. The data generated are provided to users, wherein they can view their energy consumption patterns and compare them with historical data.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Home Energy Management System Market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The U.S. is expected to dominate the HEMS market in North America. The market for proactive solution under the software and service segment is expected to grow at the highest rate for HEMS, during the forecast period. The latest HEMSs come along with analytical software and solutions. The integration of data analytics with HEMS can be benchmarked and it enables the comparison of previous performance with actual energy usage. This proves to be a driving factor for the HEMS market to grow.

Key Competitors of the Global Home Energy Management Systems Market are:

Cisco

Honeywell

Panasonic

Schneider Electric

Allure Energy

C3 IoT

Capgemini

GE Appliances and Lighting

Hitachi

Intel

Johnson Controls

Liricco Technology

Siemens

SmartThings

Toshiba

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Z-Wave

ZigBee

WiFi

Others

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Lighting Controls

HVAC Control

Others

