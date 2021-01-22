Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers Market Business Opportunities and Future Scope by 2025 -Clariant, BASF, Adeka, Cytec Solvay

“Overview Of Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers Industry 2020-2025:

Hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) are chemical compounds containing an amine functional group that are used as stabilizers in plastics and polymers.[1] These compounds are typically derivatives of tetramethylpiperidine and are primarily used to protect the polymers from the effects of photo-oxidation; as opposed to other forms of polymer degradation such as ozonolysis. They are also increasingly being used as thermal stabilizers.

Based on end-use industry, the packaging segment is expected to lead the HALS market during the forecast period. Due to stringent regulations, only FDA and EU approved HALS products are used in packaging applications. This is done to protect consumers from harmful contamination by compounds inadvertently from contact materials into the food, thereby protecting delicate colours, flavours, vitamins, and nutrients of foods and beverages. Such attributes are expected to fuel the demand for HALS products.

The Asia Pacific region led the HALS market in 2019 and is expected to continue to lead during the forecast period, wherein China is a major consumer. The high demand for HALS is primarily due to the high demand from plastics producers and automotive manufacturers, which is expected to drive the market in the region.

The Top key vendors in Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers Market include are:-

BASF

Cytec Solvay

Clariant

Adeka

Songwon

Everlight Chemical

Chitec Technology

Sabo

Double Bond Chemical

Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Lycus

Hongkun Group

Qingdao Jade New Material

Sunshow (Yantai) Specialty Chemical

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Polymeric

Monomeric

Oligomeric

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Packaging

Automotive

Agriculture Films

Construction

Others

