Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market Share, Drivers, Challenges with Forecast by 2025 -Teledyne Gavia, Kongsberg Maritime, Bluefin Robotics, OceanServer Technology

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) is the unmanned underwater vehicles which are operated without direct human intervention. They are being designed to perform underwater survey missions required in commercial, scientific research, and defense sectors. They are capable of carrying out an entire mission independently and return to the pre-programmed location where the data is collected and analyzed. Autonomous underwater vehicles are used in key application areas in commercial, scientific research, and defense.

Among all applications, the autonomous underwater vehicle market for archeological and exploration applications is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2019 and 2025. However, military & defense applications are expected to hold the largest share of the autonomous underwater vehicle market in 2019.

The market for large AUVs is expected to grow at a high rate between 2019 and 2025. Large AUVs can operate at a depth of more than 1,000 meters and are widely used for hydrographic exploration, deep ocean search, and deep water surveys.

The global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles market was 36 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market are:

Kongsberg Maritime

OceanServer Technology

Teledyne Gavia

Bluefin Robotics

Atlas Elektronik

ISE Ltd

JAMSTEC

ECA SA

SAAB Group

Falmouth Scientific

Tianjin Sublue

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Shallow AUV (depth up to 100 m)

Medium AUVs (depth up to 1000 m)

Large AUVs (depth more than 1000 m)

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Defense

Scientific Research

Commercial

Regional Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

Key Questions answered by the Report

What will be the growth rate of the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market 2020 for the forecast period 2020 to 2025?

What will be the market size during this estimated period?

What will be the growth areas within the market space and where should the participant focus to gain maximum ROI?

Who are the prominent industries players dominating the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market and what are their business strategies to stay ahead in the competition against their rivals?

What are kind of challenges hindering the development of the industry worldwide?

Competitive landscape of the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market

What are the opportunities business owners can rely upon to earn more profits and stay competitive during the estimated period?

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles market performance

