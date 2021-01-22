Lifebuoys Market Major Players, Segments Analysis, Cost Margin, Channels Forecast By 2025

“The Lifebuoys Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

A lifebuoy, ring buoy, lifering, lifesaver, life donut, life preserver or lifebelt, also known as a kisby ring or perry buoy, is a life saving buoy designed to be thrown to a person in the water, to provide buoyancy and prevent drowning. Some modern lifebuoys are fitted with one or more seawater-activated lights, to aid rescue at night.

The lifebuoy is usually ring- or horseshoe-shaped and has a connecting line allowing the casualty to be pulled to the rescuer in a boat. They are carried by ships and are also located beside bodies of water that have the depth or potential to drown someone. They are often subjected to vandalism which, since the unavailability of lifebuoys could lead to death, may be punished by fines (up to £5,000 in the United Kingdom) or imprisonment.

Key Competitors of the Global Lifebuoys Market are:

Survitec

International Safety Products

Viking Life-Saving Equipment

Marine Safety Products

Aqua Life

Hansen Protection

H3O Water Sports

Johnson Outdoors

Kent Sporting Goods

Mustang Survival

Stormy Lifejackets

Secumar

Spinlock

SeaSafe Systems

The Coleman Company

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Inherent life Lifebuoys

Inflatable life Lifebuoys

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Industrial and commercial

Recreational

Regional Lifebuoys Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

