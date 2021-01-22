Cable Ties Market Report Coverage: Opportunities, Statistics, Restraints, Drivers, Challenges, Market Size, Limits, Share

“The Cable Ties Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

A cable tie (also known as a wire tie, hose tie, steggel tie, zap strap or zip tie, and by the brand names Ty-Rap and Panduit strap) is a type of fastener, for holding items together, primarily electrical cables or wires. Because of their low cost and ease of use, cable ties are ubiquitous, finding use in a wide range of other applications. Stainless steel versions, either naked or coated with a rugged plastic, cater for exterior applications and hazardous environments.

Nylon cable tie is a type of fastener most made of nylon resin for holding items together. They are wide use in industry and daily life because of their reasonable price and ease of use. Nylon cable tie has One-piece injection moulded construction, Provides maximum strength and adjustability and Rounded edges and bent-tip design make installation easy?especially for binding several electronic cables or wires together and to organize cables and wires. Frequently used in electronics and electrical applications for secure and safe routing of cables and wire harnesses, these injection molded cable ties feature one-piece construction to produce a strong and highly reliable wrap. Once applied, the permanent locking feature of the cable ties assures a tight and secure hold.

Key Competitors of the Global Cable Ties Market are:

Hua Wei

HellermannTyton

Thomas & Betts

Panduit

Avery Dennison

Advanced Cable Ties

Cobra

Cabac

3M

SapiSelco

Ever-Ties Cable Tie System

Novoflex

Davico Industrial

Surelock Plastics

KSS

Bay State Cable Ties

Partex

YY Cable Accessories

Changhong Plastics Group

XINLONG

Longhua Daily

NORMA Group

Lerbs

Essentra Components

HerWant&Co.

Cheng Heng

Tridon

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Stainless Steel Cable Ties

Nylon Cable Ties

Others

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Electronic Communications

Electrical Product

Automobile Industry

Others

Regional Cable Ties Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

