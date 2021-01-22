Luxury Hotel Furniture Market – Growth Trajectories in US, Europe and Asia-Pacific

“Overview Of Luxury Hotel Furniture Industry 2020-2025:

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

The luxury hotel industry is one of the major customer service industries globally. Growing travel and tourism industry is one of the key reasons behind the growth of luxury hotels industry. In order to meet the increasing demand for unique customer services, luxury hotels are constantly striving to improve their services by focusing on changing consumer preferences.

Nowadays, the top five companies make up more than 26.37% market share of the luxury hotels market, and the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top five vendors are Marriott International, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc. and Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd. They respectively took a global market share as 13.59%, 6.59%, 2.53%, 2.41%, and 1.24% in 2019.

United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 35.71% in 2013 and 32.05% in 2019 with a decrease of 3.66%. China and EU ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 18.58% and 17.28% in 2019.

The global Luxury Hotel Furniture market was 171100 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 241800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2025.

The report offers detailed coverage of Luxury Hotel Furniture industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Luxury Hotel Furniture by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

The Luxury Hotel Furniture Market Report a detailed study of different aspects of the Global Market. It shows the steady growth in market in spite of the fluctuations and changing market trends. The report is based on certain important parameters.

The Top key vendors in Luxury Hotel Furniture Market include are:-

Marriott International

Hilton

Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott)

Hyatt Hotels

Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Mandarin Oriental International Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Jumeirah International LLC

Kerzner International Resorts, Inc.

ITC Hotels Limited

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Business Hotel

Suite Hotel

Airport Hotel

Resorts Hotel

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Room

F&B

SPA

Others

This research report categorizes the global Luxury Hotel Furniture market by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

Region wise performance of the Luxury Hotel Furniture industry

This report studies the global Luxury Hotel Furniture market status and forecast, categorizes the global market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global Luxury Hotel Furniture companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Luxury Hotel Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Luxury Hotel Furniture market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Luxury Hotel Furniture market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Scope of the Report:-

The report scope combines a detailed research of Global Luxury Hotel Furniture Market 2020 with the apprehension given in the advancement of the industry in certain regions.

The Top Companies Report is designed to contribute our buyers with a snapshot of the industry’s most influential players. Besides, information on the performance of different companies, profit, gross margin, strategic initiative and more are presented through various resources such as tables, charts, and info graphic.

“

