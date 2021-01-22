Electroretinography (EGR) Device Market Growth Analysis on Latest Trends and Forecast by 2025

“Overview Of Electroretinography (EGR) Device Industry 2020-2025:

An ERG is a device that measures the functional ability of the retina to respond to light; essentially testing to see if it is working properly. A sophisticated contact lens is placed on the eye and connected to a computer. A light is flashed at the eye and every time the light flashes, the retina should react and a wave that is captured on the computer. An ERG is used prior to cataract surgery to ensure that there is enough retinal function to warrant surgery as well as to make the diagnosis of different diseases of the retina.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2019, Europe holds the largest market share, with about 702 Units sales volume, followed by North America, with about 41.96% market share in 2019. North America and Europe will keep playing important role in Global market.

Global leading manufacturers are mostly based in USA and European countries like Germany, France, Italy and etc. CSO Italia and Diagnosys LLC are the biggest two players in Electroretinography market, with about 24.72% and 19.27% market share separately in 2019. Other leading market players in Electroretinography market include LKC Technologies, Inc, Electro-Diagnostic Imaging, Inc., Diopsys, Inc., etc. the market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

Each of the Electroretinography manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retailer and resells, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Electroretinography manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Electroretinography sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Electroretinography manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

Electroretinography (EGR) Device Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:

LKC Technologies, Inc

Diagnosys LLC

Electro-Diagnostic Imaging, Inc.

Diopsys, Inc.,

Metrovision

Roland-consult

CSO Italia

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Fixed ERG

Portable ERG

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Clinical Use

For Research

The global Electroretinography (EGR) Device market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

