Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Report 2020-2026 Featuring Key Players – IBM, SAP, Microsoft, Broadcom Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report predicts the global consumer identity and access management (IAM) market to grow with a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.

The report on the global consumer identity and access management (IAM) market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on consumer identity and access management (IAM) market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.

The report on consumer identity and access management (IAM) market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global consumer identity and access management (IAM) market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global consumer identity and access management (IAM) market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the consumer identity and access management (IAM) market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the consumer identity and access management (IAM) market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global consumer identity and access management (IAM) market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Highlights

2.2. Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Projection

2.3. Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Solution

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Service

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Deployment Mode

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

4. Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market by Solution

5.1. Advanced Authentication

5.2. Data Governance

5.3. Identity Proofing Services

5.4. Directory Services

5.5. Others

6. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market by Service

6.1. Professional Services

6.2. Managed Services

7. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market by Deployment Mode

7.1. On-premises

7.2. Cloud

8. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market by End-user

8.1. BFSI

8.2. Retail And ECommerce

8.3. Healthcare

8.4. IT

8.5. Others

9. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market by Region 2020-2026

10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. IBM

10.2.2. Microsoft

10.2.3. Salesforce

10.2.4. Sap

10.2.5. Broadcom

10.2.6. Okta

10.2.7. Akamai Technologies

10.2.8. Ping Identity

10.2.9. Forgerock

10.2.10. Loginradius

