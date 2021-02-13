GGPoker strengthens its commitment to compliance by partnering with Rightlander 2021

London – 10th February 2021 – GGPoker, one of the world’s leading online poker rooms has partnered with compliance specialist, Rightlander.com to help boost their responsible gambling measures.

Rightlander.com provides operators with a comprehensive solution to mitigate compliance risks. Using Rightlander.com allows GGPoker to ensure that affiliates sending traffic to their websites are acting responsibly. Furthermore, it allows them to protect their brand in a constantly changing environment.

Rightlander.com’s proprietary technology scans over 15 million web pages and more than 150 million links every month, analysing content and providing customised reports to protect operators from harmful brand violations or regulatory risks. It analyses links, text and images reporting potentially non-compliant content that could pose a risk to GGPoker’s brand.

The Compliance Monitor helps detect non-compliant content across territories and flags potential violations such as missing terms and conditions, outdated offers, incorrect marketing assets while the PPC Monitor identifies ads that could be harmful to the brand.

Commenting on the partnership, Nicole Mitton, Head of Customer Success at Rightlander.com, said: “Compliance is a vital yet time and resource-intensive aspect of the business. As GGPoker continues to grow its network of affiliate and marketing partners, maintaining efficient and effective compliance monitoring practices will become ever more critical. We are delighted to be working with GGPoker to assist in improving affiliate compliance in this regard.”

Raghav Ghei, Compliance Manager at GGPoker , said: “As a gambling operator, affiliate monitoring is very crucial. The Rightlander platform has made our lives much easier by providing efficient tools and systems enabling us to effectively conduct affiliate monitoring on an ongoing basis.”

*** ENDS ***

For more information, please contact:

Aparajitaa Rao-Counter,

PR & Communications

[email protected]

Rightlander Ltd.

Admirals Offices Main Gate Road,

The Historic Dockyard,

Chatham, Kent, United Kingdom, ME4 4TZ

About Rightlander Ltd:

Rightlander.com is a state-of-the-art affiliate compliance platform that allows affiliates and operators to identify potentially non-compliant content in regulated jurisdictions. It does this by scanning affiliate content from within the target jurisdiction, looking for events or conditions defined by operator clients and regulators, and sending alerts when it finds content that meets those conditions.

Launched in January 2018 the Rightlander.com product has expanded rapidly into multiple territories around the world and is used by many high-profile merchants, operators and affiliate networks to help them keep on top of their affiliate compliance responsibilities.

www.rightlander.com

About GGPoker:

GGPoker is one of the world’s leading online poker rooms, with a growing global player base. It offers a range of innovative games and features such as the patented Rush & Cash poker, All-In or Fold, Spin & Gold, integrated staking platform, the ability to squeeze your card, PokerCraft, and Smart HUD, all designed to enhance gaming experiences and make poker more fun than ever.

.

