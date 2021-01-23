3 Leading Techpreneurs Form Disruptive Partnership To Launch Saastronautics 2021

Innovative SaaS tools provider, Saastronautics, announces their official launch with the coming together of owners of 3 big tech companies

Saastronautics is the fruit of the partnership of owners of three big agencies, with the company looking to disrupt the business environment by making SaaS tools easily accessible to as many entrepreneurs, SMB’s, and enterprises as possible. Saastronautics was founded to connect powerful tools with intrepid businesses and ultimately drive their growth.

The use of SaaS tools by businesses has become increasingly popular in recent times as more businesses look to leverage their amazing features to enhance their operations. According to a report published by Blissfully, the global SaaS market is projected to reach over $623 billion by 2023. However, tons of businesses across different industries still struggle to harness the benefits of SaaS tools, which is where Saastronautics is looking to change the narrative.

Saastronautics aims to empower businesses and teams with the latest SaaS tools without requiring them to break the bank. The company leverages the connections of the founder to work with SaaS developers to deliver powerful tools to clients.

The founders of Saastronautics are Joon K Lee, a digital entrepreneur and the owner of INQUIVIX, a digital marketing company, and Parker Casio Patty, who is the owner of DRBRAND, an Indonesian-based digital marketing firm. Frank Valensco of SEKAWAN completes the trio of passionate tech entrepreneurs looking to stun the business environment with state-of-the-art SaaS tools.

Saastronautics has particularly stood out for helping businesses save money by offering them exclusive lifetime deals and discounts on some of the latest software solutions on the market.

