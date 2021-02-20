Death Toll Rises As Record Freeze Continues Across Southern U.S.

ACROSS AMERICA — The death toll continues to climb from the historic freeze that has ravaged Texas and many other Southern states, with news outlets reporting as many as 35 deaths across multiple states in connection with the cold and widespread power outages.

Most of the deaths reported as of Thursday morning have come in Texas, where millions of residents lost power this week due to a failure in the state’s power grid system; just under 500,000 homes and businesses remained without power as of Thursday. Deaths from the freezing weather this week have also been reported in Louisiana, Kentucky, North Carolina and Missouri, according to several news reports.

Reported deaths from the Southern winter freeze as of Thursday range from 21 to 35, as media outlets have varied on the totals as they come in. The high-end number was reported by the Columbus Telegram, a newspaper based in Nebraska.

Many of the Texas deaths are a result of people trying to stay warm. Temperatures in the state were in the single digits earlier this week, and in many areas only reached 32 degrees on Thursday.

A grandmother and three young children were found dead in a house fire early Monday in Sugar Land, KHOU and others have reported. The family was using its fireplace to keep warm during the power outage, according to the reports.

Related On Patch: How To Help Texas During The Winter Storm Aftermath

In Houston, a woman and an 8-year-old girl died of carbon monoxide poisoning while leaving a car running for heat, Fox 26 Houston and others have reported. A man and a 7-year-old boy survived the incident, but the boy remained hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Fox report.

https://www.topuniversities.com/free-tv-liverpool-vs-everton-2021-live-stream-online-tv-info-channel-premier-league-soccer-gameday

https://www.topuniversities.com/epl-tv-liverpool-vs-everton-2021-live-stream-soccer-football-online

https://www.topuniversities.com/stream-everton-vs-liverpool-2021-live-free-epl-football-online

https://www.topuniversities.com/free-everton-vs-liverpool-2021-live-streaming-epl-football-online

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/