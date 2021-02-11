Author David A. Fiensy Releases New History Book 2021

Author David A. Fiensy Releases New History Book – The Archaeology of Daily Life

Author David A. Fiensy is pleased to announce the release of his new book, The Archaeology of Daily Life: Ordinary Persons in Late Second Temple Israel. Published by Cascade Books in December 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Ever wondered what it was like to live in the past?

This book relies heavily on archaeology to describe the villages, houses, families, labor, diseases, life-spans, stature, and religion of the first century Jewish people of Israel, the time of Jesus and the early New Testament.

Book Information:

The Archaeology of Daily Life

Ordinary Persons in Late Second Temple Israel

By David A. Fiensy

Publisher: Cascade Books

Published: December 2020

ISBN: 978-1532673078

Pages: 388

Genre: History

About the Author:

David Fiensy (Ph.D. in New Testament from Duke University) has taught in colleges for thirty years and participated in seven archaeological excavations.

