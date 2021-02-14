Germany Electric Bus Market to 2025, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, CAGR during the forecast period Forecast 2019-2025

As of July 2020, Germany’s government is supporting over 1,000 new electric buses for public transport operators with a total of $730 million in subsidies. Wiesbaden (120), Berlin (120), Osnabrueck (62) Nuremberg (52), and Hanover (48) are the biggest single projects running in the country. The availability of government and private funding for the deployment of electric buses in Germany is promoting the deployment of electric buses in the country. For instance, the Hamburg transport authorities received around $57 million in support for 96 new e-buses, accounting for 80% of the additional costs of an e-bus compared to a conventional diesel bus as well as 40% of the new charging infrastructure.

Market Coverage

• The market number available for – 2018-2025

• Base year- 2019

• Forecast period- 2019-2025

• Segment Covered- By Bus Type, By Battery Type, By End-User

• Competitive Landscape- BYD Co. Ltd., AB Volvo, MAN SE, Daimler AG, Irizar Corp.

Key questions addressed by the report

• What is the market growth rate?

• Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

• Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

• How COVID-19 impacted the market?

• Who is the leader in the market?

• How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

• Where is the investment opportunity?

India Electric Bus Market Report Segment

By Bus Type

• Hybrid Electric Bus

• Fuel Cell Electric Bus

• Battery Electric Bus

By Battery Type

• Li-ion

• NiMH

• Others

By End-User

• Government

• Fleet Owner

Company Profiles

• BYD co. Ltd.

• COBUS Industries GmbH

• Daimler AG

• Foton Motors

• Irizar Corp.

• MAN SE

