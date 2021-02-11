Author David A. Fiensy Releases New History Book – The Archaeology of Daily Life
Author David A. Fiensy is pleased to announce the release of his new book, The Archaeology of Daily Life: Ordinary Persons in Late Second Temple Israel. Published by Cascade Books in December 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.
Ever wondered what it was like to live in the past?
This book relies heavily on archaeology to describe the villages, houses, families, labor, diseases, life-spans, stature, and religion of the first century Jewish people of Israel, the time of Jesus and the early New Testament.
Book Information:
The Archaeology of Daily Life
Ordinary Persons in Late Second Temple Israel
By David A. Fiensy
Publisher: Cascade Books
Published: December 2020
ISBN: 978-1532673078
Pages: 388
Genre: History
About the Author:
David Fiensy (Ph.D. in New Testament from Duke University) has taught in colleges for thirty years and participated in seven archaeological excavations.
