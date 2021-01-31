Rep. Ruggiero Joins Public Conversation On Vaccine Distribution Rep. Deborah L. Ruggiero

CRANSTON, RI — In a virtual community conversation on Friday, Rep. Deborah L. Ruggiero and Dr. Philip Chan of the Rhode Island Department of Health answered questions about the state’s coronavirus vaccine distribution efforts.

The purpose of the event was to clarify information released by the RI Health Department at its weekly vaccination update on Thursday, which gave residents a rough timeline for when they will be eligible to get the vaccine.

“So many people are calling and emailing me asking when will they be able to get the vaccine and where will they go for it,” said Ruggiero in a statement before the event. “Hopefully this conversation will answer questions and minimize the anxiety.”

Chan told participants that RIDOH is currently contacting people age 75 or older with underlying health conditions directly to schedule vaccinations starting this weekend and over the next few weeks, said Chan. Members of the general public who are age 75 or older will be able to sign up to get vaccinated starting mid-February.

Residents age 65 or older are currently expected to be vaccinated at the end of February and those age 60 to 64, as well as adults of all ages with underlying medical conditions, will be vaccinated in mid-March.

“We are actively engaging those folks who are most at risk to get them vaccinated,” said Chan.

According the RIDOH’s current projections, Chan said health officials will be able to offer every resident a vaccine by June or July. However, due to recent developments regarding the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, that process could be sped up by at least a month.

“I am optimistic it will be much sooner than that,” said Chan.

Cranston, RI

|News|

15h

CDC Public Transportation Mask Mandate: What You Need To Know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order requiring face masks on all public transportation, with some exceptions.

Kara McIntyre’s profile pictureKara McIntyre, Patch StaffVerified Patch Staff Badge

CDC Public Transportation Mask Mandate: What You Need To Know

Reply

Because it may still be possible for vaccinated individuals to spread COVID-19 to others, RIDOH is asking residents who have been vaccinated to remain vigilant and continue to wear a mask, socially distance, and wash their hands frequently.

RIDOH will make public announcements when new clinics are opening and more doses of the vaccine are available, said Chan. The department is also working on providing more ways for people to register, including a 1-800 number.

https://app.livestorm.co/streams/livetv-sweden-vs-denmark-live-stream-world-handball-championship-final-game-watch-online-2021

https://app.livestorm.co/streams/free-tv-world-handball-championship-live-stream-final-game-2021-watch-online

https://app.livestorm.co/streams/livetv-west-ham-vs-liverpool-live-stream-on-epl-premier-league-soccer-watch-online-2021

https://app.livestorm.co/streams/free-tv-liverpool-vs-west-ham-united-2021-live-stream-on-epl-premier-league-soccer-watch-online

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/