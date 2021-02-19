RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date 2021-02-19

Loan 3113

Coupon 0.125 %

ISIN-code SE0009548704

Maturity 2027-12-01

Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250

Volume offered, SEK mln 2,790

Volume bought, SEK mln 500

Number of bids 19

Number of accepted bids 3

Average yield -1.759

Lowest accepted yield -1.763

Highest yield -1.758

% accepted at lowest yield 22.02

Auction date 2021-02-19

Loan 3104

Coupon 3.50 %

ISIN-code SE0000556599

Maturity 2028-12-01

Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250

Volume offered, SEK mln 1,800

Volume bought, SEK mln 500

Number of bids 15

Number of accepted bids 4

Average yield -1.740

Lowest accepted yield -1.744

Highest yield -1.733

% accepted at lowest yield 100.00

Auction date 2021-02-19

Loan Kingdom of Sweden

Coupon 0.125

ISIN-code XS2226974504

Maturity 2030-09-09

Tendered volume, SEK mln 250 +/- 250

Volume offered, SEK mln 200

Volume bought, SEK mln 200

Number of bids 2

Number of accepted bids

2

Average yield

0.192

Lowest accepted yield

0.182

Highest yield 0.202

% accepted at lowest yield

100.00

