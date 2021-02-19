RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date 2021-02-19
Loan 3113
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0009548704
Maturity 2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln 2,790
Volume bought, SEK mln 500
Number of bids 19
Number of accepted bids 3
Average yield -1.759
Lowest accepted yield -1.763
Highest yield -1.758
% accepted at lowest yield 22.02
Auction date 2021-02-19
Loan 3104
Coupon 3.50 %
ISIN-code SE0000556599
Maturity 2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln 1,800
Volume bought, SEK mln 500
Number of bids 15
Number of accepted bids 4
Average yield -1.740
Lowest accepted yield -1.744
Highest yield -1.733
% accepted at lowest yield 100.00
Auction date 2021-02-19
Loan Kingdom of Sweden
Coupon 0.125
ISIN-code XS2226974504
Maturity 2030-09-09
Tendered volume, SEK mln 250 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln 200
Volume bought, SEK mln 200
Number of bids 2
Number of accepted bids
2
Average yield
0.192
Lowest accepted yield
0.182
Highest yield 0.202
% accepted at lowest yield
100.00
Related Articles
More articles issued by Sveriges Riksbank
More articles related to:
Bonds Market Information
Profile
Sveriges Riksbank
Subscribe via RSS
Subscribe via ATOM
Javascript
Stockholm, SWEDEN
Media Files
logo.gif
[Logo Download Options] logo.gif
LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Newswire Distribution Network & Management
Home
Newsroom
RSS Feeds
Legal
About Us
GlobeNewswire is one of the world’s largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
https://www.oercommons.org/groups/tennis-live-daniil-medvedev-vs-stefanos-tsitsipas-/6081/
https://schooleventticketslogin.com/event/view/teenisfree-daniil-medvedev-vs-stefanos-tsitsipas-2021-live-stream-tv