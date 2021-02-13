Investigation announced for NYSE: FAF Investors over potential Wrongdoing at First American Financial Corporation top-line growth of over 40%

An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of First American Financial Corporation.

Investors who are current long term investors in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: FAF stocks follows a lawsuit filed against First American Financial Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: FAF stocks, concerns whether certain First American Financial Corporation directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.

According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company failed to implement basic security standards to protect its customers’ sensitive personal information and data, that the Company faced a heightened risk of cybersecurity failure due to its automation and efficiency initiatives, and that as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by a market research firm.

Those who purchased shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.

