Health Officials Push Polis To Prioritize Vaccines For Homeless 2021

DENVER — Health experts are pressing Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to distribute COVID vaccines to Denver’s homeless population, who have no other option but to shelter in large group settings.

Danica Lee, deputy director for the Denver City and County COVID Response Team, said the risk of exposure for staff and clients at shelters is extremely high, and people experiencing homelessness are at much greater risk of sickness and death.

“We know that we have disproportionate rates of African-Americans and Latinx people,” Lee explained. “Including people, as well, with co-morbidities, and so being able to reach this group of people is a priority for the city and county of Denver.”

Because people without homes cannot self-isolate and travel across the city for services, Lee worried outbreaks at shelters could quickly spread and overwhelm local hospitals.

Polis told reporters this week people 65 and older experiencing homelessness can receive vaccines, but claimed shots in younger arms would cost lives.

Homeless advocates pointed out the current age-based distribution strategy has been waived for far less vulnerable populations, including legislators and journalists.

Dr. Sarah Rowan, physician and infectious disease specialist for Denver Public Health, argued a site-based strategy makes sense from a public-health perspective.

“There is still clearly, as our testing has shown, high risk inside shelters,” Rowan observed. “So the main thing is that we need to get vaccines to where the disease is, so that we can stop the spread of it. And that will help everybody in the community.”

Rowan suggested getting all shelter residents and staff vaccinated at the same time would be more efficient and require fewer trips.

She added vaccinating Denver’s homeless community now would also close the window for the coronavirus to develop and transmit dangerous new strains.

This story was originally published by the Public News Service. For more information, visit publicnewsservice.org. And subscribe now to Public News Service’s “2020Talks,” a daily 3-minute podcast that will answer all your election questions.

https://clustercollaboration.eu/content/live-soccer-southampton-vs-wolves-free-2021-live-streaming-free

https://clustercollaboration.eu/faq-page/live-soccer-wolves-vs-southampton-2021-live-streaming-free

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/