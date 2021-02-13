3iQ Receives Receipt for 3iQ Bitcoin ETF Preliminary 2021 Prospectus

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

This announcement and the information contained herein is restricted and is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly in, or into or from the United States or any other jurisdiction in which the same would be unlawful. Further, this announcement is for information purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation to buy, subscribe for or otherwise acquire any securities of The Bitcoin Fund in any jurisdiction in which any such offer or solicitation would be unlawful.

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 3iQ Corp. (“3iQ”) is pleased to announce that it has filed and obtained a receipt for a preliminary prospectus for the 3iQ Bitcoin ETF (the “Fund”) with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the Canadian provinces and territories of Canada (except for Québec).

“With the success of our bitcoin closed end fund it is a natural progression for us to file for a physical bitcoin ETF to enhance our product suite in the growing digital asset space.” – Fred Pye, Chairman and CEO of 3iQ.

The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units of the Fund with:

(a) exposure to the digital currency bitcoin and the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin, and

(b) the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation.

3iQ will act as the investment manager and portfolio manager of the Fund.

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is Canada’s largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than C$1.8 billion in assets under management. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public listed bitcoin investment fund, The Bitcoin Fund priced in Canadian dollars (TSX:QBTC) and US dollars (TSX:QBTC.U). In December of 2020, we launched The Ether Fund, priced in Canadian dollars (TSX:QETH.UN) and US dollars (TSX:QETH.U), which currently has over C$390 million invested in Ether, Ethereum’s native digital asset.

As a digital asset manager, 3iQ has the technical knowledge and operational expertise to handle complex assets like bitcoin. 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to the leading digital assets such as bitcoin and Ether. For more information about 3iQ, The Bitcoin Fund, The Ether Fund or 3iQ Bitcoin ETF, visit www.3iQ.ca or follow us on Twitter @3iQ_corp.

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/livetv-england-vs-italy-live-stream-online-free-2021

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/livetv-italy-vs-england-live-stream-online-free-2021

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/freewatch-italy-vs-england-2021-live-stream-online-free

https://www.globalsharingweek.org/event/freetv-england-vs-italy-2021-live-stream-watch-online-free

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/