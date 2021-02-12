GeneSiC’s New 3rd GenerationSiC MOSFETs Featuring the Industry’s Best Figure-of-Merits

GeneSiC Semiconductor’s next-generation 1200V G3R™SiC MOSFETs with RDS(ON) levels ranging from 20 mΩ to 350 mΩ deliver unprecedented levels of performance, robustness and quality that exceeds its counterparts. System benefits include higher efficiency, faster switching frequency, increased power density, reduced ringing (EMI) and compact system size.

These G3R™ SiC MOSFETs, offered in optimized low-inductance discrete packages (SMD and through hole), are highly optimized for power system designs requiring elevated efficiency levels and ultra-fast switching speeds. These devices have substantially better performance levels as compared to competing products. An assured quality, supported by fast turn-around high volume manufacturing further enhances their value proposition.

“After years of development work towards achieving the lowest on-state resistance and enhanced short circuit performance, we are excited to release the industry’s best performing 1200V SiC MOSFETs with over 15+ discrete and bare chip products. If the next-generation power electronics systems are to meet the challenging efficiency, power density and quality goals in applications like automotive, industrial, renewable energy, transportation, IT and telecom, then they require significantly improved device performance and reliability as compared to presently available SiC MOSFETs” said Dr. Ranbir Singh, President at GeneSiC Semiconductor.

Features –

• Superior QG x RDS(ON) figure-of-merit

G3R™ SiC MOSFETs feature the industry’s lowest on-state resistance with a very low gate charge, resulting in to 20% better figure-of-merit than any other similar competitor device.

• Low conduction losses at all temperatures

GeneSiC’s MOSFETs feature the softest temperature dependence of on-state resistance to offer very low conduction losses at all temperatures; significantly better than any other trench and planar SiC MOSFETs in the market.

• 100 % avalanche tested

Robust UIL capability is a critical requirement for the majority of field applications. GeneSiC’s 1200V SiC MOSFET discrete are 100 % avalanche (UIL) tested during production;

• Low gate charge and low internal gate resistance

These parameters are critical towards realizing ultra-fast switching and achieving highest efficiencies (low Eon -Eoff) across a wide range of application switching frequencies

• Normally-off stable operation up to 175°C

All of GeneSiC’s SiC MOSFETs are designed and fabricated with state-of-the-art processes to deliver products that are stable and reliable at all operating conditions without any malfunction risk. The superior gate oxide quality of these devices prevents any threshold (VTH) drift.

• Low device capacitances

G3R™ are designed to drive faster and more efficient with their low device capacitances – Ciss, Coss and Crss

• Fast and reliable body diode with low intrinsic charge

GeneSiC’s MOSFETs feature benchmark low reverse recovery charge (QRR) at all temperatures; 30% better than any similarly rated competitor device. This offers further reduction in power losses and boosts operating frequencies.

• Ease of use

G3R™ SiC MOSFETs are designed to be driven at +15V / -5V gate drive. This offers broadest compatibility with existing commercial IGBT and SiC MOSFET gate drivers

Applications –

• Electric Vehicle – Power Train and Charging

• Solar Inverter and Energy Storage

• Industrial Motor Drive

• Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

• Switched Mode Power Supply (SMPS)

• Bi-directional DC-DC converters

• Smart Grid and HVDC

• Induction Heating and Welding

• Pulsed Power Application

All devices are available for purchase from authorized distributors – https://www.genesicsemi.com/sales-support/

Digi-key Electronics

Newark Electronics

Mouser Electronics

Arrow Electronics

For datasheet and other resources, visit – www.genesicsemi.com/sic-mosfet/ or contact [email protected]

All of GeneSiC Semiconductor’s SiC MOSFETs are targeted for automotive applications (AEC-Q101) and PPAP-capable. All devices are offered in industry standard D2PAK, TO-247 and SOT-227 packages.

G3R20MT12K – 1200V 20mΩ TO-247-4 G3R™ SiC MOSFET

G3R20MT12N – 1200V 20mΩ SOT-227 G3R™ SiC MOSFET

G3R30MT12J – 1200V 30mΩ TO-263-7 G3R™ SiC MOSFET

G3R30MT12K – 1200V 30mΩ TO-247-4 G3R™ SiC MOSFET

G3R40MT12J – 1200V 40mΩ TO-263-7 G3R™ SiC MOSFET

G3R40MT12D – 1200V 40mΩ TO-247-3 G3R™ SiC MOSFET

G3R40MT12K – 1200V 40mΩ TO-247-4 G3R™ SiC MOSFET

G3R75MT12J – 1200V 75mΩ TO-263-7 G3R™ SiC MOSFET

G3R75MT12D – 1200V 75mΩ TO-247-3 G3R™ SiC MOSFET

G3R75MT12K – 1200V 75mΩ TO-247-4 G3R™ SiC MOSFET

G3R160MT12J – 1200V 160mΩ TO-263-7 G3R™ SiC MOSFET

G3R160MT12D – 1200V 160mΩ TO-247-3 G3R™ SiC MOSFET

G3R350MT12J – 1200V 350mΩ TO-263-7 G3R™ SiC MOSFET

G3R350MT12D – 1200V 350mΩ TO-247-3 G3R™ SiC MOSFET

43670 Trade Center Place Ste. 155

About GeneSiC Semiconductor

GeneSiC Semiconductor is a pioneer and world leader in Silicon Carbide technology, while also invested in high power Silicon technologies. The global leading manufacturers of industrial and defense systems depend on GeneSiC’s technology to elevate the performance and efficiency of their products. GeneSiC’s electronic components run cooler, faster, and more economically, and play a key role in conserving energy in a wide array of high power systems. We hold leading patents on wide band gap power device technologies; a market that is projected to reach more than $1 billion by 2022. Our core competency is to add more value to our customers’ end

