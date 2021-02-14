The Paper Cups Market is expected to grow at a CAGR 2021

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Paper Cups market in its latest report titled, “Paper Cups Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Paper Cups Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.72% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Paper Cups Market: DART, Swastik Paper Convertors, DEMEI, Haoyuan Cups, Zhangchiyoudu, Anbao Paper, Zhongfu, Konie Cups, International Paper, Huixin, Far East Cup, Hxin, Kangbao Paper Cup, Lollicup USA, Letica, Grupo Phoenix, Eco-Products, JIALE PLASTIC, Xinyu Paper Cup, Koch Industries, Huhtamaki, Kap Cones, JIAZHIBAO and Others.

– In October 2019 – Genomelabs Bio Private Limited launched ‘EAT CUP which is an eco-friendly and biodegradable cup made from natural grain products. The cup produced is itself edible making it suitable for any kind of beverage consumption.

– In May 2019 – Stora Enso introduces renewable paperboard cups. The cups have been produced without a traditional plastic coating and is designed for full fiber recovery. It is suitable for hot and cold drinking cups, as well as for ice cream packaging.

Key Market Trends

Emergence of Bio-Degradable Paper Cups is Expected to Drive Market Expansion

– Conventional paper cups are coated with Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) that is used for paper coating due to its high resistance to water and grease. These cups are suitable for being used in cups to carry juice, hot beverages, dairy and soft drinks. However, the difficulty of industrially decomposing synthetic polymer-coated paper cups has led to the rise of biodegradable cups with comparable performance.

