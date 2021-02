The 2021 Flowr Corporation Announces Equity Grant

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) announces the granting of incentive stock options to purchase 6,496,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Options”) and 2,970,000 restricted share units (the “RSUs”) to certain employees, officers and directors of the Company, subject to regulatory approval. The Options and RSUs were granted on February 8, 2021 pursuant to the Company’s applicable incentive plans. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.44 per share and are set to expire on February 12, 2026. The Options and RSUs vest as follow: (a) one-third on the first anniversary of when the Options and RSUs were granted; (b) one-third on the second anniversary of when the Options and RSUs were granted; and (c) the remaining one-third on the third anniversary of when the Options and RSUs were granted. Notwithstanding the foregoing, 2,106,949 RSUs shall vest immediately and are subject to certain vesting periods.

About The Flowr Corporation

The Flowr Corporation is a Toronto-headquartered cannabis company with operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. Its Canadian operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility; an outdoor and greenhouse cultivation site; and a state-of-the-art R&D facility. From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products. Internationally, Flowr intends to service the global medical cannabis market through its subsidiary Holigen, which has a license for cannabis cultivation in Portugal and operates GMP licensed facilities in both Portugal and Australia.

Flowr aims to support improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and, as an established expert in cannabis cultivation, strives to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking the highest-quality craftsmanship and product consistency across a portfolio of differentiated cannabis products.

