Leading B2B IT solutions provider Jigsaw24 has hired Rachel Daly as Vendor Alliances Manager as part of its ambitious growth plans.

The company, which is an Avid Elite Partner, an Adobe Platinum Reseller and the UK’s largest EditShare Certified Partner, provides services and support to customers across the media and entertainment industry.

Rachel joins from Avid, where she was Partner Account Manager and worked closely with the post-production community, having previously spent a decade at Microsoft.

In her new role, she will support and drive Jigsaw24’s growth plans, including its evolving partnership with her most recent employer to deliver Edit on Demand to the post sector, and will help drive collaboration with public cloud providers to power the move to cloud workflows. Rachel will assume responsibility for Jigsaw24’s relationships with Avid, Adobe, EditShare, Microsoft, AWS and Blackmagic Design, while also overseeing the development and management of the company’s media and broadcast vendor portfolio. Tim Strand, Head of Vendor Alliances at Jigsaw24, said: “Rachel is a key addition to the team with a wealth of experience across media production that will support us as we grow to become a next-generation reseller and partner. https://www.sfstation.com/free-barcelona-vs-sevilla-2021-live-stream-copa-del-rey-semi-final-e2418206 https://www.sfstation.com/free-sevilla-vs-barcelona-2021-live-stream-copa-del-rey-semi-final-e2418207

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/