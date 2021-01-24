Global Bicycle Market | Asia-Pacific Is The Fastest-Growing Region In The Global Bicycle Market

Global Bicycle Market Outlook, 2020-25, published by Bonafide Research, is segmented by Type (Road Bicycle, Mountain Bicycle, Hybrid Bicycle, E-Bicycle , and Others); by Demographic (Men, Women, and Kids), and by Geographic Region. The global bicycle market was recorded at a value of USD 43.95 Billion in the year 2015, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025. Drivers of the bicycle market are buyers shifting preference toward cycling as a sport, leisure, and cardio activity.

While the mountain bikes dominate the market by value, the road bikes dominate by volume. Even though the mountain bikes have a considerable fan globally, the price of the segment is higher than the road bikes, and the demand is limited to the professional and adventure riders. Thus, the mountain bikes are being recorded to hold a share of over 25% by value and less than 25% of the market by volume. Moreover, rapidly progressing infrastructure spending is also taking the form of establishing e-bike recharge stations and increasing bicycle parking and hiring stations, especially near metro stations to ease multimodal transportation is thus driving the overall market.

The Middle East & Africa region which is expected to have the highest share contribution by the hybrid bicycles in the forecasted period. Asia-Pacific is the largest and also the fastest-growing region in the global bicycle market. China, Japan, Australia, India, and South Korea are some of the top contributing countries in the region. Moreover, these countries have started hosting numerous cycling tournaments, which, in turn, will increase the popularity and demand for sports bicycles. In addition, there’s a rise in women’s participation rate and government initiatives that are likely to boost the demand for bicycles in the region. Owing to such increased demand, bicycle companies in the market are launching innovative bicycles and accessories, which will lead to significant market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing the application base of bicycles in trekking and recreational activities, coupled with a soaring number of cycling events will specifically uplift the demand for sports bicycles in the future. However, Greater availability and a growing market of refurbished bicycles are the challenges of the market. For example in the USA, people use bikes for slimming and better feeling because cycling burns 600 calories an hour, but in China or other countries people use bikes mostly for transportation needs. For these reasons in some countries bikes are especially popular.

We provide 10% free customization with this report, we have considered covid-19 effect for year 2020 and in forecast period.

