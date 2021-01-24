Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 Live Streams Reddit Free (10 p.m. ET) & Where to watch UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor II Full Fight Live Coverage Round by Round Online on ESPN, DAZN Free from anywhere

Here is our full guide to 2020 UFC 257 McGregor vs Poirier live streaming, or watching it on TV. How to live stream and watch Conor McGregor Poirier Fight – Television, Radio and Online. UFC Fight Night season is here!

The rematch will serve as the main event of UFC 257, which will take place on Saturday, Jan. 23.

You can live stream this UFC Fight Night, featuring two top Welterweight fighters, and fill your Saturday night with sports action by watching McGregor vs Poirier UFC 257 , available on both ESPN and ESPN Plus (ESPN+) and more tv channels.

Title McGregor vs Poirier 2 Venue Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Date & time 23 January 2021 Television SKY Sports & ESPN + Streaming WATCH HERE

It was recently reported that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is looking at booking a Lightweight match up between two former interim title holders in Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier. While the details were a bit sparse, including location and date, UFC President, Dana White, recently shed a bit more light on it.

Where can I watch Poirier vs. McGregor 2 UFC 257 Fight Live stream in the US ?

You can watch UFC Poirier vs Conor 2 part of ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Whittaker and Till. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. They also have the full 30 for 30 documentary series back catalog, along with classic sports. You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

Live stream McGregor vs Poirier vs Fight in the UK

In the UK and Ireland, BT Sport has the exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events, including UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till tonight, when coverage of the prelims starts at midnight on BT Sport 1 and main card is scheduled to get underway in the wee hours of Sunday at 2am BST.

How to watch UFC Poirier vs McGregor live stream in Canada

In Canada, the broadcast rights for UFC Fight Night Poirier vs McGregor events are held by TSN, which can be easily accessed via your TV, online or by using the TSN app. Access costs as little as CA$4.99 a week or $19.99 a month, with coverage of the Poirier vs McGregor card starting at 7pm ET.

Live Stream McGregor vs Poirier UFC 257 Online in Australia

Tune in from Australia and the best place to watch Poirier vs McGregor on Dazn. The british subscription service sometimes spreads its wings to other countries and right now, Australia is one of them.

McGregor vs Poirier Live Streaming TV lists

Where should you go to watch? We’ve listed regional providers below.

Showtime PPV (USA)

UFC Fight Pass PPV (USA)

Sky Sports Box Office (UK)

DAZN (Germany/Austria)

1TV.Ru (Russia)

OSN Play (Middle East)

SuperSport (South Africa)

Main Event (Australia)

StarHub (Singapore)

With advanced technology, there is a way to Poirier vs McGregor live stream content without a satellite dish and no wires. With a strong internet connection, you can easily access and stream the comfortable McGregor vs Poirier UFC fight in your home or your mobile device.

DirecTV Now

While you’re waiting for the McGregor Poirier 2 UFC Fight Night on June 27, you can subscribe to DirectTV Now and get access to hundreds of TV shows and movies as well as sports around the world. These are only accessible for

Sling TV

With Sling TV and you can customize your TV channels and display what you want to watch with live coverage of the match for only $ 25 / month and if you subscribe in May you will be able to watch their free play through a free trial and cancel subscription soon. It also works with Amazon Fire Stick, Internet TV, Apple, and Android devices.

Hulu TV

McGregor vs Poirier 2 Fight on Hulu TV will be live on / 44.99 / month only (which includes equipment installation, rentals among other services) along with other great TV shows, movies, and sports.

YouTube TV

With YouTube TV you can not only access more than 50 plus channels but also Cloud DVR which means you can record the game and get caught up with it later or watch it again to analyze everything correctly. YouTube is accessible from other mobile devices, including your smart

Reddit is another influential social networking site. There are plenty of communities to discuss a variety of all sports-related topics. You can discuss this with another sports fan through the comments section of this community.

You may find out several live stream links on Reddit. You can watch McGregor vs Poirier Reddit Streams from there.

PlayStation Vue

Sony’s PlayStation Vue includes Fox, ESPN in its basic ($45) subscription and throws in the Boxing Network with its Core Package ($50) and anything larger. Sign up for PlayStation™Vue

Show Time Anytime

Fighting can be streamed with Showtime at any time, with applications that work on all smart TVs and are also available on mobile devices. Showtime’s streaming platform is free for

You can watch McGregor vs Poirier fight by the FOX app from the FOX Sports supported countries in worldwide.

Express VPN

ExpressVPN is reputable and #1 rated the best VPN in the world right now. You can watch McGregor Poirier rematch fight on many devices without hassle at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc. Express VPN has servers in 160 countries around the world. Check out the Express VPN.

(comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee)

Two of the top welterweights in the sport will square off with aspirations of continuing to climb the ranks and working their way to a championship opportunity. Plus, two more welterweights will look to impress en route to cracking the top 15 and two light heavyweights will look to right the ship and put an end to their losing streaks.

McGregor meets Poirier in the welterweight main event of a midweek matinee UFC 257 on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The fights will be broadcast on both ESPN and ESPN+, with the main card starting at noon ET and the prelims at 9 a.m. ET.

January 23, 2021

Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Time: 09:00 PM ET

U.S. Broadcast: ESPN

Name: UFC 257: McGregor vs. Poirier

Also Known As: UFC Fight Island 8

Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship

Ownership: Endeavor

Venue: UFC Fight Island

Location: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Enclosure: Octagon

MMA Bouts: 14

Saturday, Jan. 23, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Main card: 10 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Prelims: 6.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Watch the fights on ESPN: Download the ESPN App | WatchESPN | TV

The card takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 20 with a main card start time of 12 p.m. EST/5 p.m. GMT. Main event cagewalks are anticipated around 2:30 p.m. EST/7:30 p.m. GMT, although that depends on how long the earlier bouts run.

In the U.S., the preliminary fights launch at 9 a.m. EST/2 p.m. GMT on ESPN. After those eight bouts, the main card, featuring six more fights, will also be televised on ESPN. Both the prelims and main card can be live streamed on ESPN+. British fight fans can also stream the card’s action on BT Sport’s website and app.

More details about how to watch in other countries can be found on UFC.com.

WHERE IS THE McGregor VS. Poirier FIGHT?

Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi will play host to McGregor vs. Poirier, just as it did for Max Holloway’s destruction of Calvin Kattar this past Saturday. Yas Island is also known as “Fight Island” for its UFC cards and has been a go-to for the company since the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the world last year.

McGregor RECORD AND BIO

Nationality : Ireland

: Ireland Born : Dec. 7, 1987 (age 33)

: Dec. 7, 1987 (age 33) Height : 6’1″

: 6’1″ Reach : 75.5″

: 75.5″ Total fights : 21

: 21 Record: 17-4 (11 wins via submission, six by decision)

Poirier RECORD AND BIO

Nationality : American

: American Born : Aug. 3, 1987 (age 33)

: Aug. 3, 1987 (age 33) Height : 6’3″

: 6’3″ Reach : 80″

: 80″ Total fights : 32

: 32 Record: 24-8 (Seven via knockout, three by submission, 14 via decision)

Main Card

Michael McGregor vs. Poirier; Welterweight

Warlley Alves against Mounir Lazzez; Welterweight

Isaac Villanueva vs. Vinicius Moreira; Light heavyweight

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Viviane Araujo; Women’s flyweight

Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam; Flyweight

Lerone Murphy vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade; Featherweight

Prelims

Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese; Middleweight

Ricky Simon vs. Gaetano Pirrello; Bantamweight

Su Mudaerji vs. Zarrukh Adashev; Flyweight

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Markus Perez; Middleweight

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Jerome Rivera; Flyweight

Mike Davis vs. Mason Jones; Lightweight

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Sergey Morozov; Bantamweight

Victoria Leonardo vs. Manon Fiorot; Women’s flyweight

The main card on Saturday afternoon features five bouts, including the main event between “Blessed” Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar. Holloway enters the octagon with a record of 21-6 and is ranked first in the featherweight rankings. Meanwhile, Calvin Kattar has a record of 22-4 and is ranked sixth in the featherweight rankings.

As previously mentioned, the prelims for UFC 257 on ABC will be live streamed on ESPN+, in which you need to purchase a subscription. For the main card, you can view it on regular TV without cable. But there are some various streaming options for cord cutters that have free trials such as YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Where can you watch UFC in Australia?

The fights are available on UFC Fight Pass, ESPN and Kayo.

Betting odds

Neil Poirier (1.72) V McGregor (2.10)

Mounir Lazzez (1.36) V Warlley Alves (2.96)

Ike Villanueva (1.67) V Vinicius Castro (2.15)

Viviane Araujo (1.25) V Roxanne Modafferi (3.85)

Correct odds as of January 19.

UFC Fight Nights take place every week at venues all over the world, while the big ticket ‘numbered’ fights are held monthly – usually in America. For those in the US, a final thing to know is that ESPN+ has the rights to UFC action in the country.

Live stream UFC 2021 PPVs and watch Fight Night events in the US with ESPN+

Octagon fanatics in the US may already know that ESPN and ESPN+ enjoy the rights to UFC live stream action – from Fight Nights to the big pay-per-views.

To watch UFC 257 events, all you need is a regular ESPN+ subscription, which costs just $5.99 a month and is even better value when bought as part of combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus for just $12.99 a month.

Things get a bit more complicated when it comes to watching UFC PPVs.

By way of example, tuning in to a typical PPV card like UFC 254 earlier in the year cost $64.99 for existing ESPN+ subscribers, though every month the streaming service offers an updated UFC Bundle that costs $84.98 and includes the next PPV along with a year’s subscription to ESPN+ (worth $50 on its own).

UFC live stream: how to watch MMA online in the UK

In the UK and Ireland, BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events. The good news for subscribers is that every UFC 257 is shown on BT Sport as standard – check your TV listings before each event for the exact channel and times, but they’re almost always there complete with prelim coverage and post-fight analysis.

How to watch UFC: live stream Fight Night and 2021 PPV events online in Australia

Streaming service Kayo Sports is ESPN’s partner in Australia and this means there’s heaps of UFC content available on its fantastic value packages. Basic costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.

Live stream UFC 257 and PPVs in Canada

Canadian fight fans also have a few options for watching UFC on TV and online. In the main, big cards like this month’s big fight will be pay-per-view events on TV and should be offered by most major cable providers, including the likes of Bell, Rogers, Shaw, Telus, Eastlink – expect to pay around $64.99 for the privilege.

UFC live stream in New Zealand: how to watch every 2021 event online

Fans based in New Zealand can catch the major UFC events on Sky Arena. Similar to most other streaming platforms, you will have to cough up for PPVs – usually to the tune of $39.95.

Big UFC fans wanting to watch Fight Night events as well will find that a UFC Fight Pass is the best option to tune in to MMA action

How to Watch with UFC Fight Pass

Though FOX shows many of the bouts, some of the bigger ones are only available in the U.S. via pay-per-view. This comes with a hefty price tag, and the most highly anticipated fights cost upwards of $100 to tune in for a few hours. Live pay-per-view content typically isn’t available online. If you don’t feel like footing the bill for the live show, you can catch up on these fights online a few weeks later via UFC Fight Pass.

Your ticket to all the fights, UFC Fight Pass gives you exclusive access to some Fight Night events, along with earlier fights, shows like UFC Unleashed, and tons of original programming. If your typical Saturday afternoon includes rewatching earlier bouts to analyze fighting styles or watching interviews and special features to get ready for Fight Night, UFC Fight Pass is for you. At under $10 per month, it’s a bargain.

How to Watch UFC Bouts From Any Country

Whether you’re streaming from your US cable provider or UFC Fight Pass, it’s usually a cinch to get access to UFC action in the U.S. Due to TV licensing agreements, though, access to UFC fights can be blacked out in many countries and regions, including Latin America, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Jamaica, Italy and sometimes even in certain areas of the U.S. Licensing can vary from fight to fight and even from preliminary bouts to main card, so it’s best to have a backup plan.

