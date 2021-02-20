East Brunswick Schools To Continue Remote learning On Friday

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ — The East Brunswick School district will be all remote on Friday with supplemental instruction, school superintendent Victor Valeski said Thursday.

Valeski said that although snow removal teams have made great progress, freezing rain tonight could prove to hazardous for students walking on campus.

“Our snow removal team has made excellent progress today and roadways are expected to be cleared by morning but frankly this is the critical determining factor for tomorrow – accumulated snow on sidewalks in the Township, topped off with freezing rain tonight, will continue to present unacceptable conditions and hazards to walking students,” he said.

East Brunswick received at least 3 inches of snow in Thursday’s winter storm.

The East Brunswick Department of Public Works was busy clearing 174 miles of municipal roadways.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for 12 New Jersey counties and a winter weather advisory for the rest of the state.

The storm could be a combined snow and ice storm, one that could knock down wires and cause power outages, according to the National Weather Service.

