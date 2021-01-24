How to watch Bills vs Chiefs Live: the NFC Championships play offs Start time, Free, Reddit stream online watch from any where

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will face off on January 24 in the AFC Championship Game.The AFC Championship Game will be held on January 24 between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. This will be the first time the two teams face off in a conference title game since 1994.

The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to make a repeat visit to the Super Bowl following the team’s 2020 championship. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills haven’t made the Super Bowl since 1994, when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys 30-13 in Super Bowl XXVIII.

Kansas City won their Divisional Round game versus the Cleveland Browns but the game was tough on the Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes left the game with a head injury and it’s unclear how it will impact the team’s offense on Sunday.

The Bills, on the other hand, are looking to return to the Super Bowl after nearly three decades. Quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs are leading the charge while the Bills’ defense played a key factor in their 17-3 win against the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round.

The game looks to be an exciting matchup between two young quarterbacks hungry for a shot at the Super Bowl. There are a number of ways you can catch the game on Sunday, including several streaming options.

How to watch AFC and NFC Live Stream NFL Playoffs : Buccaneers at Packers and Chiefs at Bills live stream info, Start Time watch guide without cable

Championship Sunday is upon us. Super Bowl LV is just around the corner, and this weekend, we’ll find out exactly which teams will be going head to head in Tampa for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy. We’ve got the Buffalo Bills in one corner, and the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in another over in the AFC. In the NFC, meanwhile, it’s Aaron Rodgers against Tom Brady as the Green Bay Packers prepare to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Four teams. Two games. Both of them must-watch material.

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2020-21 Play offs

AFC: No. 2 Buffalo Bills (15-3) at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (15-2)

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday January 25, 2021

Kickoff – 06:40 PM

Location: Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO

Watch -CBS, NFL Live on Yahoo Sports, NFL App

Listen -NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, Sirius XM

Live Stream: Online TV Stream

The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to make a repeat visit to the Super Bowl following the team’s 2020 championship. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills haven’t made the Super Bowl since 1994, when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys 30-13 in Super Bowl XXVIII.

That’s all that separates the Green Bay Packers from a trip to the Super Bowl. A decade is a long time to wait, especially for a team that has tremendous success but has lost three NFC Championship games in the past nine seasons. But this year’s Packers team has something that those other three squads did not: the right to play at Lambeau Field.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers

Sunday January 24, 2021

Kickoff – 03:05 PM ET

Watch – FOX, NFL Live on Yahoo Sports, NFL App

Listen – NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, Sirius XM

LOCATION: Lambeau Field Green Bay, WI

Live Stream: Online TV Stream

No, Lambeau will not be full of Packers fans, but there will be around 8,500 once again on Sunday when the Packers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game. Matt LaFleur’s team is determined not to fall a game short of a Super Bowl appearance once again, regardless of who they have to face.

Matchup:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-5) vs. Green Bay Packers (14-3)

Postseason Record: 0-1

All-Time Record: Green Bay leads series 33-22-1

Road record: 7-20

Key Matchups (via Scott Smith)

Odds

The Packers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Green Bay and Tampa Bay both have one win in their last two games.

Oct 18, 2020 – Tampa Bay 38 vs. Green Bay 10

Dec 03, 2017 – Green Bay 26 vs. Tampa Bay 20

Superbowl 2021

Sunday, Feb. 7

Tampa, Florida

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)

The players with Alabama roots on the active and practice rosters of the remaining playoff teams include:

Buffalo Bills

Mario Addison, defensive end, Tarrant, Troy

Siran Neal, safety, Eufaula, Jacksonville State

Levi Wallace, cornerback, Alabama

T.J. Yeldon, running back, Daphne, Alabama

Practice squad: Josh Thomas, safety, Montgomery Academy

Practice squad: Duke Williams, wide receiver, Auburn

Green Bay Packers

JK Scott, punter, Alabama

Za’Darius Smith, outside linebacker, Greenville

Practice squad: Seth Roberts, wide receiver, West Alabama

Practice squad: Anthony Rush, defensive tackle, UAB

Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill, wide receiver, West Alabama

Practice squad: Gehrig Dieter, wide receiver, Alabama

Practice squad: Prince Tega Wanogho, offensive tackle, Edgewood Academy, Auburn

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carlton Davis, cornerback, Auburn

Jamel Dean, cornerback, Auburn

Steve McLendon, defensive tackle, Carroll-Ozark, Troy

Rakeem Nunez-Roches, defensive tackle, Central-Phenix City

Practice squad: Josh Pearson, wide receiver, Austin, Jacksonville State

