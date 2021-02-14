Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Industrial Robotics market in its latest report titled, “Industrial Robotics Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The industrial robotics market was valued at USD 24.35 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 52.85 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.11% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Industrial Robotics Market: EPSON Electronics, ABB, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., YRG, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, KUKA, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation., Fanuc Robotics, DENSO Corporation, Omron Adept Technologies and Others.

Industry News:

– December 2019 – Fanuc launched CRX-10iA and CRX-10iA/L (long arm version) collaborative robots that set new standards in terms of ease of use, reliability and safety. FANUC debuted the new collaborative robots at the 2019 INTERNATIONAL ROBOT EXHIBITION, Dec. 18-21 in Tokyo.

– June 2019- ABB and Kawasaki heavy industries created the world’s first common interface for collaborative robots. The common interface is poised to help address the shortage of skilled workers, in several industries. In Japan, for example, one in every five people is within a decade of retirement.

