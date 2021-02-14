Nickelodeon is not providing live coverage of Trump’s second impeachment trial, the network did not digitally

Images show coverage of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial on Nickelodeon, a television network for children.

Nickelodeon has produced news segments on political events, including the impeachment of Trump.

What’s False

These were not real images showing Nickelodeon’s coverage of Trump’s second impeachment trial, however. They were created as a joke.

https://wikifactory.com/@ufc258livestreamss/stories/ufc-258-live-stream-reddit

https://projects.fablabs.io/@ufc258livestreamss/stories/ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-8a370

https://projects.fablabs.io/@ufc258livestreamss/stories/mma-streams-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit

https://wikifactory.com/@ufc258livestreamss/stories/mma-streams-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-a2c27

https://projects.fablabs.io/@ufc258livestreamss/stories/reddit-mma-streams-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit

https://wikifactory.com/@ufc258livestreamss/stories/reddit-mma-streams-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-e3a43

https://projects.fablabs.io/@ufc258livestreamss/stories/ufcstreams-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-free

https://wikifactory.com/@ufc258livestreamss/stories/ufcstreams-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-free-5c482

https://projects.fablabs.io/@ufc258livestreamss/stories/bilasports-mmastreams-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit

https://wikifactory.com/@ufc258livestreamss/stories/bilasports-streams-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-free

https://projects.fablabs.io/@ufc258livestreamss/stories/crackstreams-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-buffstreamz-ufchttps://wikifactory.com/@ufc258livestreamss/stories/buffstreams-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-buffstreamz-ufc

An email exchange between Snopes and Facebook spokespersons documented a failure to respond to a specific and dire warning.

Read On ➡️

Origin

On Feb. 10, 2021, as U.S. Rep. Jamie Haskin and the other House impeachment managers laid out their case in an effort to show that U.S. President Donald Trump had incited an insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, a photograph started to circulate online that supposedly showed Nickelodeon’s coverage of the historic event:

nickelodeon trump impeachment

This is not a genuine screenshot of Nickelodeon’s impeachment coverage.

While this may have raised a few skeptical eyebrows for some (for others it was likely an obvious joke from the start), the second picture posted by comedian Jesse McClaren made it clear that these images were created in jest. The second photo (which can be seen here) shows Trump’s lawyer Bruce Castor covered in green slime.

To our knowledge, no one was slimed during the impeachment trial.

These images did not come from Nickelodeon’s coverage of the impeachment trial.

However, the children’s network has covered political events in the past. For more than two decades starting in 1992, Nickelodeon aired a program called “Nick News with Linda Ellerbee” that covered a wide range of topics, including sexism, global warming, hate crimes, and presidential elections. Although this show went off the air in 2015, Nickelodeon still produces “news” segments on social media.

In January 2021, the children’s network produced two segments related to Trump’s second impeachment. The first covered the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6:

The second covered Trump’s impeachment:

Nickelodeon is not providing live coverage of Trump’s second impeachment trial, the network did not digitally edit Sponge Bob Square Pants into the Senate chamber, and they did not release any of their signature green slime on any politicians. However, while Nickelodeon is not known as a news network, they do occasionally produce segments related to current events.

Dan Evon

Published 11 February 2021

Jan. 6 Capitol Riots

Second Trump Impeachment

Random Fact Check

Shuffle 🔀

Editors’ Picks

facebook emails snopes failed respond biden harris bus keith lee capitol riots

Facebook Failed To Respond to Dire Emails Ahead of Capitol Riot

An email exchange between Snopes and Facebook spokespersons documented a failure to respond to a…

Read more

cracker barrel whips

Does ‘Cracker Barrel’ Refer to a Barrel of Whips?

Crackers can come in bags, boxes, and yes, even barrels.

Read more

Person, Human, Clothing

Were Two Moons Spotted Over Dubai?

When double moons hit your eye like a pair of pizza pies, that’s suspicious.

Read more

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/