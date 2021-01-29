Youth Music Culture Guangdong (YMCG) to Broadcast 2021

For the fifth consecutive year, media at home and abroad focus on Guangzhou, the cultural center of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, as the founders of Youth Music Culture Guangdong (YMCG) today announce the “YMCG 2021 Special Event” to be presented to mainland China on January 30th and the rest of the world on February 1st. The broadcast will be available to watch, free-of-charge, on the BBC Music Magazine website and YMCG social media channels for 72 hours.

The “YMCG 2021 Special Event,” presented by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province and organized by the Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra (GSO) and Xinghai Concert Hall, consists of three parts: first, a concert by the GSO; next, YMCG Artistic Director Yo-Yo Ma presents an online master class geared toward young orchestra players; finally, Maestro Long Yu and Yo-Yo Ma come together virtually for a Q&A and guided talk.

1: Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra Concert

Violinist Paloma So and pianist Serena Wang — two rising millennial stars — perform as featured soloists with the GSO in the “YMCG 2021 Special Event” concert. Under the baton of GSO’s Music Director and YMCG Chair of the Artistic Committee Long Yu, they perform movements from Sergei Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor alongside a timeless Chinese work, “A Pleasant Evening” by ehru master Liu Tianhua (adapted by Yuan Zhi).

2: Inside the Practice Room with Yo-Yo Ma

In this rare and illuminating deep-dive into his soul and artistic philosophy, renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma shares his unique artistic concepts and delves into topic themes including: “Asking questions: Activating the Imagination,” “Diving Into Music,” and “Bring It Forward.” During this session, Yo-Yo Ma illustrates ideas with performances of works by Saint-Saëns, Beethoven, and others.

3: A Dialogue with Masters Across Continents

For the final segment of the evening’s special event, Yo-Yo Ma (in Boston) joins Long Yu (in Guangzhou), professional musicians, former YMCG participants, representatives from the Guangzhou Symphony Youth Orchestra, and others for an interactive conversation and Q&A session on the theme of “harmony and equilibrium.”

The “YMCG 2021 Special Event” shows the power of music and community in comforting and sustaining people through the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world — highlighting the value of cultural dialogue and inviting reflection on how man can create harmony with nature.

