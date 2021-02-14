LAPD Employee Posts ‘Disgusting’ George Floyd Valentine Photo

LOS ANGELES, CA — A member of the Los Angeles Police Department posted a photo of George Floyd online with the caption “you take my breath away,” a department email says and a spokesperson confirmed to Patch.

A personnel complaint has since been initiated, said LAPD officer Rosario Cervantes. Cervantes was unable to disclose any information about the employee nor when the post was published.

“We are aware of that inappropriate post,” Cervantes said.

An email from Captain Jay Mastick of the Harbor Patrol Division was sent to the department’s harbor personnel on Friday. The email was posted to Twitter by journalist and political commentator Jasmyne Cannick on Saturday.

“I just received word through the chain of command of a complaint that was generated on an inappropriate online post from a Department member,” Mastick wrote in the email. “The post depicts a photo of George Floyd, with a caption, ‘you take my breath away’ in a valentine format.

“Chief [Michel] Moore was disgusted by the post and directed that a Department complaint be generated,” he continued. “…Messages with inappropriate content may also result in discipline.

“I ask that you maintain your professionalism and use judicious restraint while posting online because it will ultimately reflect on you and your position with the Department,” he wrote.

https://www.sfstation.com/watch-free-ufc-258-live-stream-full-fight-2021-mma-ppv-e2418482

https://www.sfstation.com/streams-free-ufc-258-full-fight-live-stream-mma-ppv-e2418486

https://www.sfstation.com/reddit-streams-ufc-258-full-fight-live-free-card-online-e2418490

https://www.sfstation.com/stream-ufc-258-fight-live-free-watch-full-card-online-e2418493

https://www.sootoday.com/classifieds/events/theatre-film/1661407

https://www.sootoday.com/classifieds/events/theatre-film/1661408

https://www.sootoday.com/classifieds/events/theatre-film/1661409

https://www.1stohiobattery.com/forum/blue-jackets/2021/02/5723/freestream-ufc-258-full-fight-live-stream-mma-ppv

https://www.1stohiobattery.com/forum/blue-jackets/2021/02/5724/ufc-258-usman-vs-burns-2021-live-reddit-streaming-full-fight-online

https://www.1stohiobattery.com/forum/blue-jackets/2021/02/5725/watch-free-ufc-258-usman-vs-burns-full-fight-live-streams-for-online

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/