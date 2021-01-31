Solid State Battery Market Trends 2021| Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The global solid state battery market size is estimated to grow from USD 62 million in 2020 to USD 483 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising requirement of solid state batteries in electric vehicles, the increasing trend toward the miniaturization of consumer electronics, and growing R&D activities by major companies are driving the growth of the solid state battery market.

Key Market Players

Cymbet (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), Toyota Motor (Japan), Solid Power (US), Excellatron Solid State (US), and BrightVolt (US) are a few of the major companies operating in the solid state battery market.

Cymbet offers solid state energy storage technology. The company provides its products under its brand name, EnerChip. The main products of Cymbet are solid state thin-film rechargeable batteries with integrated power management solutions. These batteries can be configured with integrated circuits (ICs), sensors, industrial control systems, telecommunications, networking systems and military-aerospace-transportation, RFID tags, medical devices, and portable electronic devices.

Solid State Battery Market –Segmentation

By Type:

• Single-cell Battery

• Multi-cell Battery

By Rechargeability:

• Primary Battery

• Secondary Battery

By Capacity:

• Below 20 mAh,

• Between 20 mAh and 500 mAh

• Above 500 mAh

By Application:

• Consumer Electronics

• Electric Vehicles

• Energy Harvesting

• Medical Devices

• Packaging

• Wireless Sensors

• Others

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

