‘That’s What We Needed’: Lovers Find Hope In Vaccines, Flowers

ACROSS AMERICA — This year, greeting cards and notes peeking out from bouquets of flowers all share a similar sentiment: “Looking forward to celebrating in person.”

The notes aren’t sad, Kate Prince, a co-owner of Flora Chicago on the city’s North Side, told The Associated Press.

“They’re hopeful,” she said.

Sunday is Valentine’s Day, and as the coronavirus pandemic stretches past its year anniversary, Americans are searching for ways to celebrate love amid so much heartache and isolation

Some are clinging to the hope provided with the delivery of vaccines, in loosening restrictions on restaurants in the hardest-hit places, in case numbers starting to decrease. Still, the death toll is climbing toward a half-million dead in the United States and many remain shuttered in their homes.

In Portland, a couple married 55 years have special Valentine’s Day plans — they’re getting vaccinated, an unintended gift courtesy of their daughter, Cris Charbonneau.

“What a great way to celebrate my love for you,” Charbonneau’s father told her mother.

They hung up. Charbonneau wept.

“That’s what we needed,” she said, “some hope.

Read the full story via The Associated Press

