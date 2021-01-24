15 More Restaurants Shut Down For Violations In PA: See Full List

PENNSYLVANIA — Another 15 restaurants were ordered to shut down across Pennsylvania due to COVID-19 violations, as officials continue to crack down on establishments refusing to comply with safety restrictions.

The latest batch of closures took place from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17. A total of 132 restaurants have now been ordered to shut down, including at least 16 for the second time. A total of 148 closure orders have been issued since Dec. 14.

The state eased their most restrictive orders, which prevented all indoor dining, on Jan. 4. Those orders stirred extensive controversy amongst the restaurant industry, which pushed back firmly with lawsuits. Groups organized open defiance of the orders, even creating online directories advertising that they were still offering indoor seating.

However, there still remain basic restrictions in place, such as masks, social distancing, bar seating, and occupancy limits, which restaurants are violating.

While restaurants protested along with some residents, others took issue: of the 720 inspections performed by the Bureau of Food Safety from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17, 107 of them were due to complaints of COVID-19 violations.

When restaurants are ordered to close, it’s due to repeated refusal to comply with orders from inspectors. In some cases, restaurants remedy these issues and reopen after a follow-up inspection; such was the case with three of the restaurants shut down this week.

In the vast majority of cases, however, restaurants remain closed indefinitely. “The order is in place until they express that they are willing to comply and a follow-up inspection confirms their compliance,” a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Health said.

The following restaurants were closed by the latest order from the state. A few of these restaurants had already appeared on previous shut-down lists, but were ordered to shut down a second time due to repeated violations after reopening:

Montgomeryville-Lansdale, PA

Brad’s Pizza & Subs, Carlise, Cumberland County

Brickerville House, Brickerville, Lancaster County

Bright’s Drive-In, Ephrata, Lancaster County

Country Fare Restaurant, Myerstown, Lebanon County

Hometown Kitchen, Quarryville, Lancaster County

Waltz Creamery and Farm House Cafe, Salladasburg, Lycoming County

Kuppy’s Diner, Middletown, Dauphin County

Denny’s Lennis, Hallifax, Dauphin County

Tony’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, Highspire, Dauphin County

Villa Schiano, Elizabethville, Dauphin County

Tunnelton Inn, Saltsburg, Indiana County

Taste of Sicily, Palmyra, Lebanon County

Old Willow Tree Cafe, Myerstown, Lebanon County

Cenacolo, N. Huntingdon, Westmoreland County

Mel’s Place, Cabot, Butler County

A full list of all restaurants ordered closed by the state due to COVID-19 violations, is included below, by county. The list covers closures ordered since Dec. 14:

